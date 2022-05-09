WEST UNION — The Fayette County Historical Society held a public ceremony recognizing National Nurses Week and honoring Civil War nurse Rebecca Wroe-Kuhens with a gravesite service, Saturday, May 7, 1:30 p.m. at the West Union Cemetery in West Union.
Nurse Kuhens had her grave marked for the first time in 100 years, as a tribute to all nurses of all eras.
“This ceremony is the first time the grave of the Civil War nurse will be marked, due to the efforts of the Fayette County Historical Society,” said President of the Historical Society Fran Bowden, adding, “We are pleased representatives of the Kuhens family are attending.”
The West Union American Legion Post 15 served as an Honor Guard, Civil-War Era re-enactors were present to honor Rebecca Kuhens, and descendants of the Kuhens family, were recognized.
After the brief ceremony, all local health care workers were honored and celebrated at the Fayette County Historical Center, 100 N. Walnut St., with a reception, treats, coffee, and punch provided by the Historical Society. Sharon Harris APRN of Elgin, shared information on the history of nurses in combat zones. She served as a nurse in Vietnam.
Rebecca Jane Wroe Kuhens was born May 9, 1843 and died April 5, 1944.
Between 1862-1863 Rebecca served as a Civil War nurse in the same field hospital as her surgeon father (Co. N of the WV 6th Infantry Regiment of the Union Army). John Kuhens was a Union soldier in the same regiment and on Feb. 12, 1862, he and Rebecca were married.
Rebecca assisted her father caring for wounded soldiers and often helped her mother cook for the entire regiment. Father and daughter both became ill during their war service.
In 1864, too ill to travel by land, Rebecca and John, and her parents traveled by riverboat to McGregor, then by wagon to Fayette County where they purchased land near Lima and raised a family of 11 children.
They later moved to West Union. Following John’s death on Oct. 26, 1908, Rebecca moved to Fayette to be near Upper Iowa University so her children could attend college. As time passed, she offered rooms in her home to dozens of UIU students, and was affectionately known as, “Grandma Kuhens.”
National Nurses Week honors nurses’ contributions and sacrifices and reminds us to thank those who keep us healthy. It is celebrated between May 6, National Nurses Day, and May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.