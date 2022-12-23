Oelwein businesses that organized toy and food drives leading up to Christmas are reporting success. Many businesses acted as collection sites.
LUMBER RIDGE ‘COMMUNITY TOY DRIVE’
In coordination with the Oelwein Northeast Iowa Community Action, the 11-year-old daughter of Lumber Ridge Home Source owner Sarah Scheel, Nora Scheel, led a “Community Toy Drive.”
“It went very well,” Sarah Scheel said.
About 570 toys and books were donated, and with monetary donations, Nora was able to purchase 40 to 50 more gifts for the teenagers, Sarah Scheel said.
They set up tables by age range with each family allowed to shop separately.
“We set up so the parents can come in and go shopping for their kids. So say a kid that’s really into racecars isn’t getting a lego set,” Scheel said.
Shopping was kept confidential. Referrals came through the Oelwein Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. with families scheduled to shop on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in 30-minute increments.
Scheel were able to donate to 20-25 kids with each receiving about six to eight toys and five books or coloring books.
Items left over will be saved for next year.
Nora spoke about why she volunteered and the emotional benefit.
“I did it for something extra to do and to help other families have a happy Christmas,” Nora said.
“I liked helping the families,” Nora said, adding she received many “thank-you”s.
Persons who contributed at the following drop-off sites took part in this “Community Toy Drive”: Lumber Ridge Home Source, Community Bank of Oelwein, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Oelwein City Hall, the Williams Wellness Center, the Oelwein Police Station, and BCHC Family Medicine Oelwein.
SECOND CHANCE DRIVE
Sarah Davis, owner of Second Chance New and Used, hosted a “Kindness Tree” drive, along with a food drive.
About 40-41 tags on the tree were taken, out of 44, and some people while staying within the ages listed on the tags donated different gifts.
“I’m really happy with how it went. All the families seemed happy,” Davis said. “Each kid got at least eight (gifts).”
Davis organized the Kindness Tree planning to help four families, based on the amount that the gift tag suggestions were for.
Her donors ended up helping at least five families directly, and more through a food donation box. One family directly helped was in Maynard and the rest were in Oelwein.
“Family two had gift cards and cash donated specifically for that family, and we made sure they got it as well,” Davis said.
Others gave food donations.
“Our amazing postal carrier also donated Christmas dinner makings to a family in need, and it was gifted to a fifth family that I knew was in need of some extra food help,” Davis said.
Matt Grimmflower, an Oelwein woodworker who has Grimm’s Custom Creations, donated a frozen turkey, Davis said.
Donors also filled a large furniture box with nonperishable foods for The Plentiful Pantry. This amounted to 40 pounds of food, per pantry volunteer Terri Derflinger, Davis said.
Although Davis offered a discount for donating, she found it “awesome” that “most of the people wanted to donate just to help and didn’t even take advantage of the discount.”
Davis thanked all her donors “so much” for the support.
“We’re hoping next year we can take on a few more families,” she said.
ASHLEY INDUSTRIAL HOLDS FOOD DRIVE
The Plentiful Pantry thanked Ashley Industrial Molding staff for donating 155 pounds of food with volunteer Lily King accepting the donation in a photo.
“This will help so much over the holidays!” The Plentiful Pantry posted on social media.