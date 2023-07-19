April 26, 1952 — July 16, 2023
INDEPENDENCE — Holly A. Cameron, 71, of Independence, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at her home in rural Independence.
Holly was born on April 26, 1952, in Independence, the daughter of Russell J. and Betty L. (Holle) Cameron. She was raised on her family farm in rural Otterville, where she developed a love for many different animals, especially horses.
In 1970, she graduated from Independence High School and attended Pitzies Beauty School in Waterloo. Later, Holly took a job at Halford’s Elevator (became Swiss Valley and then Innovative Ag) in Independence. She worked there for over forty years as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her sister, Teresa “Terry,” (Chuck) Marshall, Kansas City, MO, two nephews, Evan Marshall and Tyson Marshall, two nieces, Corinna Burfeind and Betsy Brimmer, a close friend Christine Chappell, three horses, Vandy, Sunnie, Snickers, six cats, a dog “not my dog” Gracie, and many friends.
Holly is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Betty Cameron.
The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
