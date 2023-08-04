Dec. 8, 1947 – Aug. 3, 2023
HAWKEYE — Holly J. Gefaller, 75, of rural Hawkeye, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life for Holly and her son, Todd, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with the Rev. Ron Roberts officiating. Visitation will precede services at the church starting at 10 a.m. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Holly’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Holly was born on Dec. 8, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, the third child of Robert and Irene (Garbers) Cranston. Her parents welcomed her into their family and she joined brothers Terry (Patty) of Overland Park, Kansas and Tom (Becky) of The Villages, Florida. She was a loved little girl, especially to her dad.
Holly graduated from Norway High School in 1965.
She was joined in marriage to DeWayne Gefaller on Nov. 20, 1965, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Atkins. Two very loved little boys were born: Todd of Iowa City in 1966 and Trent (Jenny) of Oelwein in 1969. DeWayne and Holly lived in Hawkeye for over 55 years.
Holly worked at several jobs over her life, including, early on, at United Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, as well as Butler Paper Company in Cedar Rapids. Later, she was employed at the Schnor Store, Gas and Goods, as secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church for 12 years, and then — boom — her dream job: secretary at Hawkeye Elementary for 24 years. She loved those kids!
The pride of her life was her granddaughters, Savannah Dawn Schauerbroeck (Justin) of Clive and Sydney Faith Gefaller of Oelwein. The love of her life was DeWayne, old cars and old music. She also enjoyed hobbies including needlework, crochet, cross stitch, embroidery, quilting, reading, flower gardening and a trip to the casino every so often. DeWayne and she also enjoyed their yearly trips to Arizona, to visit good friends Kathy and Bill Zeller. Don and Phyllis Maeder were card playing buddies and lifelong friends. Those passing before Holly were her son, Todd on June 7, 2023, her parents, parents-in-law, a sister-in law Laura Gefaller, and many favorite aunts and uncles.
Left to remember her are brother-in-law Richard Gefaller; sisters-in-law Norma (Byron) Clark and Deanna (Keith Schneider) Gefaller; many cousins, and much-loved nieces and nephews.
Psalm 23 is very special to Holly. Both her mother Irene and grandmother, Stella, had it read at their funerals along with the hymn “The Lord is My Shepherd” so she would like that continued at hers.