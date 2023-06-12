There was dancing in the street Thursday on West Charles in Oelwein as a few former residents returned and the Cedar Rapids-based Detour Band rocked a crowd of about 500 people at Oelwein’s Party in the Park on Thursday, by the estimate of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard.
Ninety-seven kids had traipsed through the activities booth which Iowa State Extension of Fayette County set up for them by the 6:30 p.m. dinner rush, with three Oelwein vendors and one who had a restaurant in Fairbank, until it changed hands this winter, joining the event.
People chatted, danced, ate beer-battered cheese curds and barbecue, socialized their dogs, promoted their hobbies and enjoyed the weather, which stayed in the 70s and sunny.
Among a group of adults dancing on the sidewalk near the diagonal mall was Kathy Koether, who began her career teaching at Parkside Elementary in Oelwein and is now an elementary principal near McGregor in the MFL MarMac district.
Members of the group reside mainly in northeast Iowa with one from southeast Minnesota, and they go dancing together at concerts throughout the region, one of them, Monica Roderick of Waukon, said.
Others from the region were Dean and Linda Fritz of Hawkeye, Harold Buhr of Sumner and Paula Ness of Decorah. Hailing from Caledonia, Minnesota, near La Crosse Wisconsin, Audrey Heimer had traveled the farthest.
Another former Oelwein resident was Detour Band guitarist Danny Roberts.
He and his wife, Cheryl, lived here from 1992-2004, she said, as the band played.
Danny, a Dental Laboratory Technician, owned the dental prosthetics lab, Hawkeye Dental Studio, for the latter part of his career. Dr. Chris Haganman searched Danny out for his technical skills and acquired his lab in June 2018, per the Hawkeye Dental Studio commercial website. The business is located in Hiawatha, per the website.