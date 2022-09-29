Though high school homecoming week can be an exciting one for many students and schools, this fall’s celebration became particularly eventful for one district in eastern Iowa.
In the days leading up to this fall’s festivities, it was reported by KMCH radio in Manchester that West Delaware High School, located in Manchester and also serving the communities of Dundee, Greeley, Masonville, and Ryan, had decided not to select a homecoming king and queen.
Instead, in the interest of fostering unity and broadening student recognition, 15 students were selected by their peers as homecoming royalty, each being honored with a sash.
As reported by KMCH, the statement placed on top of the survey used by students to select the initial group of 15 read in part:
“We wish to continue to have the focus of Homecoming be on upholding school spirit and togetherness amongst more of our student body. One such way to do so is Homecoming Court and Honor Court voting. In order to maintain the traditions of Homecoming while expanding the recognition to more students, we will have more students acknowledged by their peers and high school staff. We will now have 15 students recognized by students for Homecoming Royalty.”
According to Manchester High School Principal Tim Felderman, the initial choice to eliminate the king and queen reflected a complex issue, one based in part on what his students were saying about the high school’s climate and culture, he told KMCH.
When the change was announced, however, a number of community members voiced their displeasure with the change, due in part to its clear break with tradition. As Principal Felderman put it, the decision elicited “a lot of different comments within our community.”
Following this response, and after consulting with the 15 members of the court, West Delaware High changed course, announcing on Sept. 22 that the school would, indeed, select a king and queen from the group initially chosen, with the student body selecting the two individuals “based on the criteria of respect, leadership, involvement, and inclusiveness to all,” according to KMCH.
Last Friday, prior to West Delaware’s varsity football game against Center Point-Urbana, the 2022 homecoming king and queen were crowned, with Will Ward and Alivia Schulte claiming the throne, capping a memorable week for the Hawks.
On the field, Manchester defeated Center Point, 35-7.