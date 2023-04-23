One of Oelwein’s older homes was gutted in a fire Sunday. Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan reported the fire call went out at 12:05 p.m. to 522 First Ave. N.E. Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke billowing from the second floor windows and attic of the large, two-story house.
The homeowner, Anthony Reeder, lived in the house with his dog and cat. According to a neighbor, Reeder had been sleeping and was awakened to the flames. He escaped to safety with his dog but was unable to get his cat out in time.
The neighbor said Reeder had no time to grab anything, exiting his burning house in only his jeans, and he quickly gave him a jacket and shoes.
Firefighters worked to save the structure, but the flames rapidly ate through the wood-framed house that dated back to 1895. Logan said they believe the source of the fire was something electrical between the first and second floors.
The blaze took out the attic and roof of the home and gutted the second floor. Logan said the main floor sustained heavy smoke and water damage as well, and the home will be declared a total loss. He noted that Reeder has homeowner’s insurance. He said family and friends have come to his aid and are helping him with comfort and necessities.