Roger Miller of Oelwein says there are always things to be thankful for, even when your new home of only two weeks catches fire.
Miller and his wife Marsha signed the paperwork on their house at 501 Fifth Ave. S.E. right around Valentine’s Day. They wanted a couple of things updated on the house before moving in, so a crew had been handling the tasks.
Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, however, the remodeling crew showed up at the house to finish the project and was met by smoke.
Oelwein Police and Fire Department responded at 7:11 a.m. and firefighters were able to put out the fire with minimal structural damage to the house.
Miller said in talking with the fire investigator, a hot wire in the attic was the cause. Fortunately, heavy insulation in the attic kept the fire from spreading, but the investigator told Miller it may have been smoldering for 24 hours or longer. He said one entire ceiling joist will have to be replaced, along with the ceilings, all the wood flooring, drywall and other interior fixtures.
“It could cost around $100,000 before we’re done. Right now, there is a crew working on cleaning up the damage. I’m told that will take four weeks,” he said, as he spread salt along the icy sidewalk.
Miller said there is a lot to be thankful for, you just have to look for it. He is thankful they have insurance to cover the damage, thankful that the house didn’t burn beyond repair, that the house was empty of furnishings and people, that no one was injured, that it was not the fault of the remodeling crew and thankful for the quick response from firefighters and police.
Roger and Marsha had already put their former home on Park Lane on the market, but had not moved out yet, another thing for which to be thankful, he noted. The Millers still plan to move into their new house as soon as renovations from the fire damage are completed.
“So, if you know someone looking for a nice house, there’s one for sale on Park Lane,” he said with a smile.
Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan confirmed that the preliminary investigation points to electrical failure as the cause of the fire. Police and Fire Departments were assisted by MercyOne Ambulance and crews from Alliant Energy.
Third fire this month
Wednesday’s fire marks the third house fire in Oelwein in February. The first fire on Sunday, Feb. 12, destroyed a home on 4½ Street S.W., and an Oelwein man has been charged with arson in that case.
The second fire, less than 24 hours later, on Monday, Feb. 13, destroyed a vacant house at 632 Fifth Ave. S.W. That fire, which started on the front porch, was also labeled suspicious, and an arrest was made Feb. 23.
Chief Logan reports the Oelwein Police and Fire Departments have completed their investigation into this blaze which consumed the vacant structure and damaged a neighboring property. A criminal charge of second degree arson, a Class C felony, has been filed against a 16-year-old male from Oelwein. The case is being referred to Juvenile Court Services for processing.
No injuries were reported in any of the February fires.