On May 4, Governor Reynolds signed House File 718, establishing a homestead tax exemption for claimants 65 years of age or older.
As a result, in addition to the homestead tax credit, eligible claimants who own the home they live in and are 65 years of age or older on or before Jan. 1 of the assessment year are now eligible for this exemption.
For the assessment year beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, the exemption is for $3,250 of taxable value. For assessment years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value.
An exemption is a reduction in the taxable value of the property rather than a direct reduction in the amount of property tax you pay.
The Iowa Department of Revenue has amended the Homestead Tax Credit and Exemption (54-028) to allow claimants to apply for the new exemption.
Applications are due July 1 to your local assessor. If the exemption is granted, the exemption will be allowed for future years without future filing as long as the claimant continues to qualify.