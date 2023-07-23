The Anderegg Family members are hometown people who began their family bluegrass music work and entertainment in 2010, when the kids were between the ages of 9 and 4. Parents Kipp and Susan looked in the paper to find a fun activity they could attend. They saw that a bluegrass festival was happening in Central City. Since they all liked music, they decided to attend.
That night the kids watched another family band perform and were inspired. The family was already taking piano lessons, so Kipp and Sue bought a couple instruments for the kids to ‘doodle with’ at home while continuing with piano.
In the fall of 2013, the kids finally began taking instrument lessons from a great instructor in Manchester, Doug Stock. Each had picked a different instrument, and Doug taught them how to play individually, and then as a band. He gave them valuable lessons on how to start a song, how to end a song, and who should take an instrumental break (meaning play a special solo part in a song).
After taking lessons for three years, Doug moved away and the family band continued to develop. With the help of the instructors at Strawberry Jam Camp, the kids learned to play onstage, play with other musicians, and gained confidence. Eventually, the family bought instruments for the parents, and then taught them how to play, and the family band was complete.
The Anderegg Family lives near Ryan now, but the family has roots in Strawberry Point, Edgewood, and Greeley. Kipp grew up as a farm kid near Greeley and Edgewood, the son of the late Jim and Audry (Mullis) Anderegg. Susan grew up just east of Strawberry Point to parents Nolan and Marie Knight, and also enjoyed being part of a farming family.
A couple of their grown sons now live in rural Strawberry Point near their cousins and grandparents.
Kipp, as the oldest of six, and Susan as the youngest of six enjoy their large families and are thankful for the support they show to the band. There is almost always a grandparent, aunt or cousin in the audience, wherever they may be performing.