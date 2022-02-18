NOTICE TO
SUBSCRIBERS
Due to Monday, Feb. 21 being a federal holiday, there will be no mail service. Please expect your mailed copy of the Oelwein Daily Register to come with your Tuesday delivery
‘Hometown boy’
Travis Granberg
to play at
Generations
Travis Granberg is scheduled to play in Generations Lounge, upstairs from Leo’s Italian Restaurant, 29 S. Frederick Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. “Please come welcome this hometown boy back,” says a social event posting by Generations Lounge.
Chicken dinner Feb. 27 at
KC Club
Sacred Heart Faith Formation Commission will host a chicken dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Knights of Columbus Club. There will be an option to dine-in or carry out. “Mike’s 3-Piece Chicken Dinner” will include broasted potatoes, beans, a bun, dessert and a drink for $15. Persons may call Mary Kalb at 563-920-3658 or Nancy Kastli at 319-283-3019 to purchase tickets.
Afternoon Book Club to meet Feb. 22 at library
The Afternoon Book Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room for discussion. February’s selection is “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
The book club meets the last Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m.