One of Oelwein’s revered residents has passed away. Royce King died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Oelwein Health Care Center at age 98.
King will be most recently remembered in a front page photo as the uniformed retired Air Force lieutenant colonel kissing his wife Frankie as they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary last September. The love story of their life together and Frankie finally having a wedding gown, was first published in the Oelwein Daily Register, and caught the attention of news media around the world. For all the publicity that story garnered, King never thought of himself as a famous personality, although all who knew him held him in high regard.
The World War II veteran who piloted supplies and personnel over the Himalayan Mountains in sometimes daring flights, must have had nerves of steel. His calm and steady figure hoisted many American flags for local celebrations and remembrances over the years, his bright blue eyes fixed on the waving symbol of freedom, the same eyes that guided his war plane through 226 combat missions.
King was a legend, but his kind and honest nature never alluded to his many accomplishments. Never boastful but wanting to share his memories that others might find interesting or learn from, he turned to writing about them. Some of his writings have been published and are available at the local library.
“I’ve known Royce King close to 50 years, but I never knew he was a real American hero until I interviewed him and wrote his story for the Daily Register in 2015,” said Jake Blitsch, who has authored several veteran’s stories for the Register. “After that I never looked at Royce the same again. He was an amazing, humble gentle-man. His story was riveting. Flying supply planes over the Himalayan Mountains in adverse weather and in the midst of Japanese ground assault was not FEDEX type of delivery. I can’t remember how many of those flights he made back and forth but the survival rate wasn’t in his favor. Royce King WAS an American hero and I felt honored to have known him and honored to have had the opportunity to share his story with our community.”
