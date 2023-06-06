The Oelwein Lions had been looking for an area to honor two of their deceased Lions, Darwin Jack and Royce King.
Members had discussed a flagpole near the Lions shelter in the north side of City Park. Then Jake Blitsch from the American Legion suggested that the flagpole in City Park by the airplane could use some care.
With that thought in mind, the Lions drew up a plan and went to work.
New shrubs, plants and stepping stones against gleaming white landscape rock were added around the flagpole, paying tribute to the memory of two longtime Oelwein Lions who were also World War II veterans. The area is now complete and honors the two Lions who dedicated their service to Oelwein in many ways for more than 65 years.
“Those two Lions led the club in many projects,” said fellow Lion Janet Wissler. “And they were still going strong to their last days.”
SERVICE is the Lions’ motto. Thanks to these two dedicated Lions, Darwin Jack and Royce King, for their inspiration — it will continue.