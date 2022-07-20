2022 4-H and FFA Horse Show held
Tuesday, July 19.
PONY DIVISION
Grand Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Miller (Harlan-Fremont)
HORSE DIVISION
Grand Champion: Dane Pope (Arlington Ignitors)
Reserve Grand Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
ENGLISH RIDING
English Pleasure Champion and English Equitation Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
TRAIL CLASS
DIVISION
Champion: James Stewart: (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Trail Class Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
HORSE-IN-HAND
DIVISION
Champion: Dane Pope (Arlington Ignitors)
DRIVING CLASS
DIVISION
Single or Double Hitch Champion: Hudson Bushman (Growing Greener)
SHOWMANSHIP
DIVISION
Champion Senior: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Champion Senior: Hudson Bushman (Growing Greener)
Champion Intermediate: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Champion Intermediate: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Champion Junior Showmanship: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Champion Junior: Dane Pope (Arlington Ignitors)
WESTERN PLEASURE
DIVISION
Horse Pleasure — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Reserve Horse Pleasure — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Horse Pleasure — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Horse Pleasure — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Pony Pleasure Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Horsemanship — Grades 9-12 Champion: Hudson Bushman (Growing Greener)
Horsemanship — Grades 7 & 8 Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Horsemanship — Grades 7 & 8 Champion: Charity Bushman (Growing Greener)
Horsemanship — Grades 4-6 Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Horsemanship — Grades 4-6 Champion: Jarron Rupprecht (Fayette Firecrackers)
Senior Ranch Horse — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Senior Ranch Horse — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Junior Ranch Horse — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Jarron Rupprecht (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Junior Ranch Horse — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Walk/Trot — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Walk/Trot — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Walk/Trot — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Walk/Trot — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
GAMES DIVISION
Egg and Spoon — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt Eden (Outer Limits)
Reserve Egg and Spoon — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Egg and Spoon — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Egg and Spoon — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Pony Polebending — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Horse Polebending — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Reserve Horse Polebending — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Horse Polebending — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Horse Polebending — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Reserve Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt Eden (Outer Limits)
Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Plug Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Reserve Plug Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Plug Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Plug Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)
Flag Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)
Reserve Flag Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Flag Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Flag Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Caylee Cole (Harlan-Fremont)
Jumping Figure 8 — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)
Jumping Figure 8 — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)
Reserve Jumping Figure 8 — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)