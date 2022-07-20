Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2022 4-H and FFA Horse Show held

Tuesday, July 19.

PONY DIVISION

Grand Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Miller (Harlan-Fremont)

HORSE DIVISION

Grand Champion: Dane Pope (Arlington Ignitors)

Reserve Grand Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

ENGLISH RIDING

English Pleasure Champion and English Equitation Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

TRAIL CLASS

DIVISION

Champion: James Stewart: (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Trail Class Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

HORSE-IN-HAND

DIVISION

Champion: Dane Pope (Arlington Ignitors)

DRIVING CLASS

DIVISION

Single or Double Hitch Champion: Hudson Bushman (Growing Greener)

SHOWMANSHIP

DIVISION

Champion Senior: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Champion Senior: Hudson Bushman (Growing Greener)

Champion Intermediate: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Reserve Champion Intermediate: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Champion Junior Showmanship: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Champion Junior: Dane Pope (Arlington Ignitors)

WESTERN PLEASURE

DIVISION

Horse Pleasure — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Reserve Horse Pleasure — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Horse Pleasure — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Horse Pleasure — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Pony Pleasure Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Horsemanship — Grades 9-12 Champion: Hudson Bushman (Growing Greener)

Horsemanship — Grades 7 & 8 Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Reserve Horsemanship — Grades 7 & 8 Champion: Charity Bushman (Growing Greener)

Horsemanship — Grades 4-6 Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Horsemanship — Grades 4-6 Champion: Jarron Rupprecht (Fayette Firecrackers)

Senior Ranch Horse — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Reserve Senior Ranch Horse — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Junior Ranch Horse — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Jarron Rupprecht (Fayette Firecrackers)

Reserve Junior Ranch Horse — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Walk/Trot — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Reserve Walk/Trot — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Walk/Trot — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Walk/Trot — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

GAMES DIVISION

Egg and Spoon — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt Eden (Outer Limits)

Reserve Egg and Spoon — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Egg and Spoon — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Egg and Spoon — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Pony Polebending — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Horse Polebending — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Reserve Horse Polebending — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Horse Polebending — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Horse Polebending — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Reserve Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Adriana Tiedt Eden (Outer Limits)

Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Horse Barrel Racing — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Plug Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Reserve Plug Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Plug Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Reserve Plug Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Avery Puls (Harlan-Fremont)

Flag Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Kasydi Meyer ( North Fayette Valley FFA)

Reserve Flag Race — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Flag Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Flag Race — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Caylee Cole (Harlan-Fremont)

Jumping Figure 8 — Rider 14 and Older Champion: Hailee Cannon (Harlan-Fremont)

Jumping Figure 8 — Rider 13 and Under Champion: James Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

Reserve Jumping Figure 8 — Rider 13 and Under Champion: Regina Stewart (Scott Hot Shots)

