Patients who receive a terminal diagnosis are often left assuming they have no more options for medical care. However, even when a cure is no longer an option, there is actually so much that can be done.
I have had the pleasure of serving as the St. Croix Hospice Strawberry Point physician for many years and have continued to do so because of the great benefits I have seen hospice provide to patients and their families. I am very impressed with the individualized care and tremendous commitment the St. Croix Hospice care team brings to their work every day.
On March 30, we celebrated National Doctors Day. Reflecting on my long career in medicine here in Oelwein, I am proud to now be a hospice physician with deep roots in this community. My family has lived in Northeast Iowa for over four generations. I graduated from Oelwein High School and, after pursuing my medical education, returned home as I had planned to practice medicine.
After 30 years in surgery, I am now a hospice doctor, serving patients and their families in Strawberry Point, Oelwein and surrounding communities. I value serving patients and their families in our area during difficult times. For 30 years, I spent my professional life in surgery, trying to cure or repair everything. Now, after working for years with St. Croix Hospice, I have come to truly appreciate the value of providing supportive end-of-life care. This is just as important to people as curative care.
I chose to work with St. Croix Hospice because I admire the way they individualize their care. St. Croix Hospice cares for patients wherever they call home. Patients admitted to hospice are generally believed to have a life expectancy of six months or less. However, many patients continue under hospice care well beyond that time frame, as long as they qualify for care. The cost of hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance providers.
The local St. Croix Hospice care team consists of physicians, nurses, nursing aides, social workers, chaplains, massage and music therapists, bereavement counselors, dieticians, and physical and occupational therapists. We streamline all aspects of care by establishing close relationships with local physicians and their staff, pharmacies, medical supply outlets and other partners. We emphasize the alleviation of pain and anxiety, while striving to keep patients in control of decisions, and allowing them to enjoy more quality time with their families.
I encourage patients and their families to contact hospice early if any chronic disease begins to severely impact quality of life. St. Croix Hospice staff can promptly determine if someone is eligible to receive services. Even if a patient may not qualify initially, an early planning meeting between our staff, the patient and their family allows for a greater understanding of the benefits of hospice. Importantly, it familiarizes our staff with the patient’s unique needs and living situation.
As an Oelwein surgeon, I may have cared for you or your family members at one point or another. It would be my honor to now do so at the end of life as well, and I know no better team to be trusted with this care than St. Croix Hospice. If you have questions about hospice or would like to refer a loved one for hospice services, I encourage you to reach out. Always remember that you can refer yourself or a loved one for hospice care, or you may request your physician or care practitioner to make a referral for you or a loved one at any time.