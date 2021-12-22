Area medical providers are sounding an alarm that goes beyond COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gundersen Health System, which operates the hospital in West Union, posted a news release headlined, “The situation is serious. We need your help.”
“We are facing a dire situation together. Gundersen Health System hospitals are at or near capacity with patients struggling with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses and injuries,” the news release says. “If we do not get COVID-19 under control here, Gundersen will struggle to provide hospital care and services for COVID and non-COVID patients alike. Please help us control the spread of COVID-19 and ease stress on our hospitals and staff.”
Also on Tuesday, MercyOne, which operates the hospital in Oelwein, issued a statement headlines. “MercyOne physicians concerned by rising flu and COVID-19 infections.”
The statement cites rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state and Centers for Disease Control reports of increasing flu activity in most of the country. Doctors are concerned Iowans are not remaining vigilant.
“In 2020 we saw lower flu activity because we were practicing COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking and hand washing, along with high flu vaccination rates,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, MercyOne Northeast Iowa chief medical officer. “This year, we’ve seen a decrease in those practices and large gatherings have resumed. Increasing the flu vaccination rate in our community is incredibly important as we head into the winter months.”
Iowa Department of Public Health data shows Iowa flu vaccination is down, MercyOne says. Presently, 28.7% of Iowans ages 6 months and older are vaccinated compared with 38.5% receiving flu shots for the 2020-2021 flu season.
“With holiday gatherings ahead, MercyOne is confident in the safety of the flu vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the statement says. “Receiving a flu shot can help prevent getting sick with the flu. While a flu infection is still possible, the vaccine can help reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health data shows an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in northeast Iowa. As of Wednesday, the Region 6, 14-day rolling total stood at 3,101. On Dec. 15, that total was 2,873.
Across the state, 81.5% of the patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, the state says.
Region 6 includes the counties of Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek.
The number of reported deaths linked to COVID-19 rose by 119 in the past week, reaching 7,799, according to state figures.
Locally, Fayette County now has experienced 57 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, that’s up one since at least Dec. 7.
Black Hawk’s number of deaths is at 393 (up 15 since Dec. 7), followed by Bremer at 73 (up one) Clayton at 63 (up three), Allamakee 57 (up one), Delaware 61 (up six), Winneshiek 44 (no change), Buchanan 44 (up one) and Chickasaw 23 (up one).