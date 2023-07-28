As the worst of the week’s blistering weather was reaching its apparent conclusion Friday, the recent efforts of Oelwein’s city maintenance workers did not reflect a drastic change from the norm, explained crew member Caden, who was busy on S. Frederick Ave. Friday morning.
“Not really, no,” he said, in reference to the assignment of any unusual projects over the most recent few days. “Maintenance, mowing, trying to stay cool.
“We might cut down a couple more (ash) trees,” he added, “a couple out of the (high school) baseball complex, either when we’re done down here or later this afternoon. That’s the plan.”
A bit earlier this week, meanwhile, another individual plying his trade in the hot conditions noted how he and his colleagues would be spending their time during the latter portion of the week, and how they would approach the warmth and humidity.
“Mainly, just grass mowing. Mowing, trimming, edging. Everything to do with our lawn maintenance routes,” explained Benji Irvine of Performance Lawn Care. “You know, we try to start early, so that we
can finish up earlier than we normally do. The other thing, and we do this all the time, is we make sure our cooler in the back of the truck with bottled water and ice is fully stocked, (and) make sure we are drinking plenty of water. But not a whole lot different than normal.
“We get pretty acclimated to the heat as the summer goes on,” he continued. “With it being in the 90s, mid-90s this week, it’s not that much more of a shock to us than, like, 85-degree weather, to be honest. But, yeah, keeping hydrated is a big thing. (Also,) if there’s some of our properties that don’t necessarily have to be done every single week, we’ll go ahead and push them to next week and split things up so we can get done a little earlier and not be out in that afternoon heat.”