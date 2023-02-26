Hotel California – The Eagles Tribute Show from Toronto, Canada, gave the Oelwein audience at the Williams Center what they were waiting for Saturday night – the chance to enjoy the music of the legendary rock group and take us back to yesterday one more time.
The combined talents of the quartet of musicians were not wasted on the large crowd that responded to every hit song with cheers and applause and in some cases, singing along with the band’s encouragement.
Some folks think rock and roll is just, well, rock and noise. Those folks have never really listened to it. The Eagles music is a perfect example of driving rhythms and intricate harmonies, giving room for each musician to showcase his talents, while the lyrics demand equal attention. As bassist Mike Ferfolia told the crowd, “It’s really hard to pick a play list because all The Eagles’ songs are so good.”
As tough as that must have been, Hotel California gave the audience a fantastic play list from the vast repertoire of two decades of The Eagles’ hits. From the introductory “One of These Nights” to “Witchy Woman,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Take It Easy” through “Heartache Tonight” the top-notch performers filled the evening
with one great song after another. One would venture to guess every person in the Williams Center Saturday night knew and sang along with at least one of the well-known hits and familiar choruses.
Drummer Jay Riehl was also lead vocalist for several of the songs and kept the energy flowing through the night with his spot on Don Henley sound.
Mike Dimoulas showcased his multitude of talents on electric, acoustic, and double neck guitars, keyboards, talk box and vocals. His meticulous guitar licks and great parallel to the original music are the result of many years of refining the signature guitar parts. He has been with the band since it was formed in 1986.
Bassist Mike Ferfolia may have only been a babe in arms when The Eagles hit their stride, but he has been an eager student of their music which was apparent in his playing and harmonies, along with his particular abilities in performing the Joe Walsh and Randy Meisner songs.
Carl Dickson, electric and acoustic guitarist brought the audience to applause many times during the evening. His intricate acoustic guitar solo that led into “Hotel California” left the audience in jaw-dropping awe, and his vocals left them asking for more.
The 16-song play list for the night wasn’t enough for the audience, which stood in continuous applause to bring out the encore of “Desperado” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”
Bandmates were as much fun off stage as they were on. Following the 90+minute concert, they cordially met with everyone in the Williams Center lobby and signed postcards, programs and posed for numerous photos. They also were quick to thank the hospitality of Williams Center staff and the community.
Few can argue that The Eagles were among the most influential rock bands of the 70’s and 80’s and Hotel California continues to perform those legendary tunes to the enjoyment of young and old alike.