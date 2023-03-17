The Iowa House on Thursday continued its busy legislative session by passing a controversial bill that would require all students in the state’s K-12 schools to use only the bathroom and locker room that correspond to the gender indicated on their birth certificate.
After its affirmation in the Senate on March 7, the proposal, Senate File 482, passed the House on a 57-39 vote and now heads to Governor Reynolds for her signature.
Last week, a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for Iowa’s transgender minors also passed and is awaiting the Governor’s assent before becoming law.
In the eyes of many LGBTQ advocates, including Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa Action, Thursday’s legislative news marks only the latest in a series of assaults on individual rights.
“When will this relentless attack on transgender children end?” Reyes said, following the latest bill’s passage, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “It wasn’t enough to strip them of medically necessary care or prevent teachers from talking about them; now, the House has decided to police their restroom usage via the attorney general.”
The bill’s Republican supporters, however, again insisted the measure was needed in light of parental concerns regarding their schoolchildren’s safety and privacy.
“Now, I do understand and empathize with a child who may not feel comfortable using a bathroom of their biological sex,” said Republican Representative Steven Holt, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “Accommodations should be made when possible to keep that child comfortable as they change or use the restroom. However, that cannot be done, or should not be done, at the expense of the privacy and safety of our daughters.”
“I had four daughters,” Holt continued, Radio Iowa reported, “and I think a lot of folks would be very, very, very much concerned about their daughters having to change clothes in a locker room with a male.”
In their dissenting comments, however, House Democrats continued to emphasize that the bill’s likely outcome will be to make an already targeted group of young people susceptible to further stigma and attacks.
By allowing this bill to become law, said Democratic Representative Elinor Levin of Iowa City, “we are accepting the false narrative that there is a problem, so that we can sweep in and be heroes — all the while disregarding that our trans kids are the ones who face harassment, and even violence, as a result.”
Another of the bill’s opponents, Des Moines Democrat Austin Baeth, was more blunt.
“I don’t want my kids going to school needing to wield their birth certificate to use the bathroom,” Baeth said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “Folks, I don’t want my kids going to school where adult staff are eyeing my children trying to guess whether they have a penis or a vagina. That’s what this is. You talk about privacy. This is an invasion of privacy.”
“These are sweet, innocent kids, folks, who just need to go pee,” he added, according to Radio Iowa. “Let’s stay the hell out of it.”
During his comments, Baeth also challenged the notion that allowing transgender individuals to use a school bathroom of their choosing posed the risk of harm to other students. In this regard, then, he insinuated that the Republican bill amounts to a solution in search of a problem.
“I’m not interested in waiting until the child is raped in a restroom by someone pretending to be transgender,” Holt said in response, indicating he heard from parents in at least six school districts who had concerns of the sort. “I think it is important that we get this done.”
If made law, those suspecting the mandate is not being followed would “file a complaint with the school, which would have three days to address the complaint. If the person filing the report believes the school did not respond, they could file a complaint with the attorney general for investigation and legal action,” the Capital Dispatch report explained.
In addition, Democrats indicated that the bill, along with the gender-affirming care ban, may be legally challenged if enacted based on civil rights protections already in place which forbid discrimination based on a person’s status as part of a protected class.
“These are the priorities of Iowa Republicans,” Iowa House Democrats said contemptuously in a social media post following the vote. “What are they doing to help your family? What are they doing to lower costs at the grocery store? Or childcare? Or affordable housing?”