A proposed bill discussed in the Iowa House would permit the killing of several species of wild animals without state permission, identifying the creatures as posing a “nuisance.”
The bill, House File 118, was put forward by Garwin Republican Dean Fisher, who indicated the proposal is focused on allowing farmers and landowners the chance to defend their crops by actively removing animals that seem to pose a threat, according to a report from the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The animals that fall under the terms of the bill include coyotes, groundhogs and opossums, in addition to both raccoons and skunks.
Under terms of the legislation, the tenant or owner of agricultural property, or their agent, could legally capture or kill the animals.
“Farmers should be able to protect their livelihood,” Kevin Kuhle, who works as a lobbyist for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, explained, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “We’ve seen significant crop damage from raccoons and out-of-control population, not only for farmers, but if you’re growing for a farmers’ market, a group of raccoons can decimate your livelihood for a whole season.”
Because the term “nuisance” is not clearly defined, however, voices critical of the possible legislation quickly emerged.
“A nuisance could be something as simple as: If we’ve had problems with opossums before, in my mind, they’re a nuisance, I can just kill that animal, or any of the five on that list,” Jim Obradovich, a lobbyist for the Iowa Conservation Alliance, said, the Capital Dispatch reported. “And that it is very problematic to us.”
Fisher later addressed this line of questioning by stating that a definition of the word “nuisance” is not needed because a person can make that determination by utilizing a dictionary, according to a second Capital Dispatch report.
“The common-sense thing,” Fisher noted, “is that we pass this bill so that farmers can just deal with the problem.”
The animals identified in the new bill as problematic were among those which have recently seen a significant increase in their populations across the state, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources survey conducted in 2022. The survey revealed the state’s raccoon population was at its highest point in over a decade, for example, while the number of skunks, opossums and coyotes had also reached extraordinary levels.
According to the House bill, current Iowa law allows people to kill or trap fur-bearers “outside of the open season” if doing so “is for the protection of a person or public or private property and with the prior permission of a duly appointed representative of the NRC (Natural Resource Commission).” Such animals can still be killed without NRC consent, however, if acquiring such permission is “impractical to obtain” and the animal poses a threat.
Last December, however, the Iowa Conservation Commission approved allowing raccoons to be trapped year-round, though the change is not expected to assist in controlling the animals’ numbers due to the lack of active trappers in the state.
Among those who testified at the initial bill’s subcommittee hearing was professional nuisance trapper Bruce Rhoads, who shared his concerns that the new law would open up trapping to those who may lack the experience necessary to do so in an appropriate manner. “I get that maybe we’re trying to classify these animals as vermin at this point,” he said, the Capital Dispatch reported, “but we still can’t treat them like you would treat a rat.”
Following his initial proposal, meanwhile, Fisher put forth an amendment which would add clarity and focus to the bill, in part by restricting the unregulated killing only to lands zoned for agriculture, as well as by specifying that the unwanted animals are to be shot, to avoid the use of poison, which may have profound unintended consequences.
The bill advanced out of a House committee on Tuesday.