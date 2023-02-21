With controversy surrounding several carbon pipeline projects in the state swirling, Republican leaders in the Iowa House last week introduced a proposal that, if enacted, could postpone or eliminate the completion of those projects.
The bill, put forth by Denison’s Steven Holt and sponsored by 21 of his colleagues, would characterize the three ongoing pipeline projects as private developments not entitled to eminent domain while also putting in place a broad set of restrictions governing the completion of such pipeline initiatives.
“I fundamentally do not believe that government should use the power and the blunt force of eminent domain to take other people’s property when it’s a private economic development project,” Holt said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
If made law, the bill would necessitate that each of the three pipeline companies seeking to build in Iowa – Summit, Wolf, and Navigator – acquire voluntary easements for a minimum of 90% of the total route of their projects in Iowa in order to gain the right via state utility regulators to invoke the power of eminent domain in requiring easements for the remaining 10%.
In addition, the bill would restrict the Iowa Utilities Board from granting permits until after new safety guidelines for such pipelines are finalized on the federal level, through the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which is not expected to occur until 2024. Further, the proposal would require that any new carbon pipeline construction abide by county-level zoning ordinances in determining the routes of the pipelines around residences, while no new pipelines could be constructed in the state until the companies have first obtained the necessary permits from the other states included its route, in an effort to further guarantee the completion of the entire project.
The proposal would also empower land-owners, as well, a key element to its Republican supporters.
“The bill expands damages that can be compensated for” to include “soil compaction, damage to soil or water conservation structures and damage to irrigation or drainage systems,” Holt said, according to the Capital Dispatch report, while also broadening “the claims a landowner can bring to include any identifiable loss due to pipeline activity.”
The pipeline companies, meanwhile, oppose any significant regulation changes, a stance they have maintained for the past two legislative sessions.
“Iowa has one of the most robust, thorough processes already in place that guides the development of pipeline infrastructure, and we don’t see changes needed to that process,” said Andy Bates, a Navigator spokesperson, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
“A full two years after we announced our carbon capture project, we remain hopeful that the legislature will not change the regulatory rules in the middle of the game, particularly with the overwhelming level of support we have among Iowa landowners,” Summit added, in a statement of its own.
Advocates for Iowa’s ethanol industry have also been outspoken about the importance of completing the proposed pipeline projects, arguing that doing so is required in order for the industry to maximize its economic potential in the state.
“This bill singles out for destruction the single most important technology we have to keep liquid fuels like ethanol competitive with electric vehicles in the rapidly growing low carbon transportation markets,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw in a press release.
The fact that the bill would alter the regulations governing the ongoing pipeline projects rather than pertaining only to future ones also drew the ire of the IRFA, which noted that fact as “wholly unfair (and quite possibly illegal) to the current projects that have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in good faith based on the rules and regulations in place when they filed permit requests,” according to a second IRFA statement.
“Let’s talk about the landowners,” Holt countered, in further explaining his stance. “Let’s talk about the Century Farms that have been there for over 100 years. Let’s talk about these property owners that don’t want this pipeline under their farms. What about them? What about the rug being pulled out from under them?”
“I am standing up for landowners that were there first,” Holt added, according to a Radio Iowa report.
The level of support the current proposal has from the executive’s office, meanwhile, remains in question after Gov. Reynolds indicated to reporters on Thursday that some changes may be necessary in the bill in order to recognize ethanol’s growing importance to the state’s agricultural sector.
“I’m sure there’s areas where we could tweak and make it better,” Reynolds told the media, according to a Radio Iowa report, “but we just need to make sure that we’re having an open and honest conversation about what the consequences could be moving forward.”
“When 55% of our farmers’ corn goes to ethanol and renewable fuels, I need to make sure that’s part of the conversation that we’re having,” Reynolds added.