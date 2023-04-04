In an effort to limit what recent data has suggested to be its deleterious effects on the mental health of young people, the Iowa House last week advanced legislation that would ban minors from utilizing or creating accounts on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.
The proposal, which was introduced by Republican Representative and House Majority Whip Henry Stone, would bar all Iowans under the age of 18 from possessing their own account on social media while also imposing a $1,000 fine on host companies for each violation that occurs, KWWL reported.
While the bill, House File 526, won initial backing and passage in its Ways and Means subcommittee, the expectation among the proposal’s Republican supporters is that its terms will be further amended once brought before the full House, in order to focus its scope on particular websites and online activities.
“I feel that is a conversation that we need to have,” Speaker of the House Pat Grassley said, regarding the legislation, according to the KWWL report. ”There will be an amendment to that bill that gets to the root cause that you’ve seen with federal policy, which is data collection for minors.”
Among the proposal’s other supporters was Republican Representative Phil Thompson of Boone, who, while admitting that amendments were necessary, said action of the sort was necessary given the ill effects social media is having on youth.
“We’re seeing child depression increase,” said Thompson, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “I think there’s a lot of strong correlations.”
Grassley concurred, reiterating that, for several reasons, efforts to restrict the access of minors to social media will be an ongoing conversation this session.
“The crux of that conversation is really about data collection,” Grassley said. “But also … I think that’s part of this overall conversation when it comes to children’s mental health.”
On the other side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, while mentioning the dangers of social media, also expressed the importance of exercising caution during any future debate in order to keep the valuable aspects of social media within reach of the state’s youth.
“Social media can be a toxic environment. We need to be careful, of course, kids need to be careful with social media,” Konfrst said, KWWL reported. “Let’s not also forget,” she added, “that social media can be a place of community where kids find each other in a way that can be valuable and meaningful to them. As usual, there is nuance to an argument that Republicans don’t want to add nuance to.”
While lobbyists for tech companies are expected to oppose the bill, nearly all, including those representing Apple Inc., Verizon, Microsoft and Amazon, remained initially undecided on their stance, given the expectation of further amendment. Two lobbyists working on behalf of Google LLC, however, have already declared their opposition to the bill, while those supporting the proposal include Harry Ehrlich of Protect My Innocence, “a non-profit advocacy group that defends the innocence of Iowa minors,” according to the organization’s website.