In response to the Governor’s emphasis on the plan, state lawmakers are making a concerted effort to move the proposed “school choice” bill through the legislature as quickly as possible.
On Thursday, the bill, which includes allowing parents with students in private schools to apply for state money to assist in paying for tuition and related expenses, was approved by Republican-led committees in both the House and Senate.
As a result, the bill is now eligible to be debated in the House as soon as Monday.
With the new Legislature beginning its work on Jan. 9, the swiftness with which the proposal has moved through the channels of government has become the subject of a mostly partisan discussion. Many Republicans, for example, especially those who have seen prior iterations of the “school choice” bill come through the Legislature, see the proposal’s rapid progress as justified rather than rushed.
“This is the most in-depth walk through of any major piece of policy I’ve been a part of during my time in the legislature,” House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican, said, according to a Radio Iowa report.
John Wills, Republican Representative from Spirit Lake, concurred, saying on Thursday that the bill’s advancement has been anything but quick. “For two solid years we’ve been talking about it,” Wills observed, according to the Radio Iowa report.
According to Speaker Grassley, the bill is expected to provide over $900 million for the education of private school students during the coming four-year period, while the state anticipates spending more than $15 billion on K-12 public schools over that same period.
Earlier in the week, in an effort to expedite debate on the proposal, Grassley indicated he established a new Education Reform Committee, comprised of five members, which allowed the “school choice” bill to bypass traditional legislative committee review, where its progress has been blocked for the last two years.
“We feel that Iowans have an expectation, whether you support it or you don’t, that a committee procedure should not be the reason you don’t get to see where the legislature stands,” Grassley explained, Radio Iowa reported.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Speaker Grassley further emphasized to Iowans that any action taken on the Governor’s proposal would fully consider its financial costs.
“As former Appropriations chair, I can assure you that we would not pass any plan that our state cannot afford,” the post read. “When fully implemented in FY 29, the projected cost of this program is $341 million. In the same year, the state is projected to spend $3.9 BILLION on public education.”
“Ultimately, $341 million amounts to just 4% of the state’s annual budget,” Grassley concluded. “This program is not an existential threat to public education.”
Many Democrats, however, bring a contrary viewpoint as they look ahead to the upcoming legislative debate.
House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst, for example, disputes Grassley’s financial projections, advising instead that the Legislature limit action on the bill until a non-partisan entity can review the proposal and provide a separate cost analysis.
The large number of fresh faces in the House, meanwhile, is another reason the bill should be moved along more slowly, Konfrst explained.
“There are 39 new members in the Iowa House of Representatives,” she told the media following a related committee meeting, “so any argument that we’ve been talking about this for years is moot.”
“I think we’re rushing this process for no good reason,” she added, according to the Radio Iowa report.
In the upper chamber, meanwhile, Iowa state Senate President Amy Sinclair agreed with Grassley and others who feel the discussions on school choice legislation during recent sessions negate the chances that the proposal is being unreasonably pressed forward. On the contrary, Sinclair observed Thursday, “I would suggest that maybe it’s long overdue,” according to Radio Iowa.
In Sinclair’s chamber, the Senate was expected to review the Governor’s plan Thursday morning, meaning the bill could also be up for debate in the Senate as early as next week.