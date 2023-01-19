Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Under the leadership of Speaker Pat Grassley (far right), the Iowa House could bring the Governor’s school choice bill to the floor for debate as soon as next Monday.

 Photo courtesy Iowa House Republcans/Facebook

In response to the Governor’s emphasis on the plan, state lawmakers are making a concerted effort to move the proposed “school choice” bill through the legislature as quickly as possible.

On Thursday, the bill, which includes allowing parents with students in private schools to apply for state money to assist in paying for tuition and related expenses, was approved by Republican-led committees in both the House and Senate.

