Though the agenda of the state’s majority Republican lawmakers has thus far dominated the current legislative session, Iowa House Democrats highlighted one of their own priorities Tuesday when they officially put forward legislation that would legalize marijuana for recreational use.
“Today, we introduced a comprehensive bill to legalize marijuana in Iowa,” Iowa House Democrats said in a post on social media. “We’ve heard from people of all parties who strongly believe it’s time to legalize marijuana in order to keep Iowans safe, stop our tax dollars from going to neighboring states, improve our quality of life and stop wasting state resources to unfairly punish Iowans.”
As part of the bill, which is similar to the laws currently in effect in Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois and South Dakota, state licensed businesses would be free to sell marijuana containing up to 500 milligrams of THC for recreational use to individuals who are over the age of 21 and have valid identification, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Businesses could only be licensed and legally sell the drug, however, in counties that first affirm their acceptance of such via a referendum, while, if enacted, the state would collect a 10% tax on the sale of marijuana products. This new tax revenue, according to House Democrats, would go to fund schools, mental health services and localities. Counties could also decide to add their own 1% surcharge.
“It is across party lines,” said Jennifer Konfrst, House Minority Leader, about the appeal of marijuana’s legalization in Iowa. “It is across the place where you live in the state: rural, urban and suburban.”
The amount of tax revenue, they emphasized, is likely to be substantial, should the bill become law. “In 2021 alone,” noted Dubuque Democrat Representative and House Minority Whip Lindsay James, “Colorado’s marijuana industry generated $423 million in tax revenue,” according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
If enacted, the bill also reduces the penalty for possession of a half-ounce or less of marijuana to a civil penalty while making other possession crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies. In addition, the proposal would erase a person’s criminal conviction for possessing marijuana after two years if the individual did not commit any violence-related offenses during that period.
“We’ve listened to Iowans and heard from people of all parties in all corners of the state who strongly believe it’s time to legalize marijuana,” reiterated Konfrst, one of the House’s most outspoken supporters of legalization. “This commonsense bill we’re introducing today isn’t about politics, it’s about people.”
The House’s Republican majority, meanwhile, seems unlikely to support the effort, as they have already indicated the bill is not expected to advance. Most have expressed little interest in legalizing marijuana’s recreational use, including Steven Holt, who serves as chair of the House’s Judiciary Committee.
“I think there needs to be a deterrent in the law, but I understand the logic of having discussions about what the appropriate penalties should be and that sort of thing,” Holt observed last year, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
“But in terms of making marijuana legal,” he added, “that is something I would never support.”