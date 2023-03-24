Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.
Week 10 at the Capitol involved three days of debate in the Iowa House. The biggest bill (literally the biggest, at over 1500 pages) debated was SF 514, legislation that reorganizes the Iowa government. This bill will streamline government, increase efficiency, eliminate redundancies and ultimately ensure the state government better serves the people of Iowa.
Over the past 40 years, the state government in Iowa has slowly grown to include 37 state agencies. The bill shrinks the number of state agencies down to 16. No state services for Iowans will be lost and no state employee will lose their job.
Through the legislative process in the House, there were over 8 hours of subcommittee hearings on this bill and it passed through both the State Government and the Appropriations committee. Members of these committees have been careful to do due diligence on this bill, as it is a very big piece of legislation.
Bathroom Bill
The second high profile bill of the week was SF 482, more commonly known as the bathroom bill. The bill gives schools guidance on bathroom and locker room requirements. It states that people may not use a multiple occupancy bathroom or changing area that does not correspond to the sex on their birth certificate in K-12 schools, and also specifies that this policy applies to any locker room or changing area for extra curricular activities and for overnight trips.
On the surface, this may seem reasonable, but I, and some other Republican representatives, voted no on the bill for varying reasons.
I can point out five reasons why I voted no. 1) The bill makes a point to specify that this policy should not be seen as discriminatory, however, many Iowans surely see it that way. 2) The bill also singles out a very, very small population of individuals, who in many cases are already receiving some kind of accommodation from school administrators helping to protect their privacy. 3) There appears to be no recourse provided for individuals that are falsely accused of breaking this law. 4) A biological female who is fully transitioned and looks like a male will be made to use the girls bathroom at school. I believe more people would be disturbed about that situation than not. 5) And finally, putting into Iowa code that it’s okay for custodians of one sex to clean the bathrooms identified for the other sex seems way over the top.
A variety of legislation
Like last week, the House continued to plow through a long list of bills available for debate. In addition to the two bills already mentioned, 32 bills were passed. All but four received bipartisan support. Here’s a few highlights from bills that passed, most unanimously.
HF 608 directs schools to have at least one employee who has met training requirements necessary to administer seizure medication. Schools must also provide training on seizure disorder to all personnel who have direct contact with a student.
HF 610 states that a school district’s attendance requirements shall include a policy adopted by the school board that allows excusing the absence of a student who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder to receive certain services.
HF 397 allows a remote notary to use identity proofing standards set by the Secretary of State, but does not require it. The bill also ensures that wills signed remotely during COVID are considered valid.
HF 340 creates a length of service grant program to allow municipalities to provide a tax deferred award to volunteer firefighters, emergency medical care providers, and reserve peace officers. The grant will provide up to a 1:1 match in funding for municipalities that have established the award.
HF 603 allows volunteer firefighters, emergency medical service providers, and reserve peace officers to purchase one set of tires for their personal vehicle each year through the state’s master contract for tires.
HCR 9 calls on Congress to amend federal law and allow Iowa to permit loads of up to 96,000 pounds to be transported on Iowa’s interstate highways. Federal law governs the weight limits on interstate highways, but they differ by state.
HF 499 requires car insurance companies to cover the value of any child restraint system that is located in a vehicle subject to a partial or total loss.
Committee work resumes
Next week, we will be resuming some committee work after a couple of weeks off for floor debate. The Senate has been sending some bills that do not have companions in the House, so those bills need to go through the same step by step process of public comment and review that we do will legislation that originates in the House.
Complete your biennial reports
Every two years, LLCs, limited partnerships, and nonprofit organizations who are registered in Iowa need to file their biennial reports with the Secretary of State. Currently, there are still approximately 103,000 companies and non-profit organizations who need to file with the Secretary of State prior to the March 31 deadline.
Do you believe your company is one of those who still currently needs to file? Head over to filings.sos.Iowa.gov and complete your biennial report today!