Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.
Week 13 may have set a record for the shortest period of debate in a day yet.
On Monday, the House debated 3 bills in less than 7 minutes. All non-con, or non-controversial bills, these saw brief opening and closing remarks, as well as concisely expressed support from both parties, before voting opened.
SF 135 amends the code chapter on registered interior designers authorizing them to now make registered interior designs to include non-structural alterations and/or construction to an interior space of a building. Interior designers shall have a seal to identify all technical submissions prepared by the registered designers. The seal shall only be used for submission planned by the registered interior designer; anyone who falsely uses this seal would be guilty of a simple misdemeanor. This bill passed the House 94-0.
SF 197 redefines educational requirements for professional land surveyor licensing by allowing the licensing board more options for the examination of surveyor applicants. This bill was passed by the House 93-1.
On Tuesday, an additional 10 bills were debated, with debate lasting a fair amount longer than the previous day.
A variety of topics were covered, ranging from tattooing to x-rays, to a proposed constitutional amendment.
SF 219 simply prohibits the state from requiring tattoo artists to have a high school diploma, GED or college degree before receiving a license to operate in Iowa.
HF 174 allows physical therapists to refer patients for x-rays and MRIs. The imaging must be interpreted by qualified healthcare professionals and the results of the imaging shall be provided to the primary care provider within seven days.
SJR 9 would amend the Iowa Constitution to define eligible voters to mean U.S. citizens at least 18 years old and a resident of the state in order to vote. It also allows for electors who will be 18 at the time of the general election to vote in the primary election.
Since this was the second General Assembly to pass this proposed amendment to the Constitution, it will be available for Iowans to vote on during the 2024 general election.
SF 84 increases penalties for sexual exploitation of a minor and does not permit a deferred judgment for these crimes. An amendment to the bill includes making it a Class “C” felony for stalking if the person commits stalking while in possession of a dangerous weapon, stalking directed at a person under 18, stalking utilizing a technological device, or a third or subsequent offense.
“No Activity” Notices
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans who receive a “No Activity” notice from his office in the mail to respond to it quickly. Registered voters who did not participate in the 2022 general election have been made inactive and will receive a notice in the mail to confirm their residential address. Those who do not respond will maintain inactive status.
Receiving this notice will not affect anyone’s ability to vote in any election in 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026. Iowa law requires the names of inactive voters to appear in the pollbook, so inactive individuals still are registered to vote and can participate in elections. The voting experience for inactive voters is identical to that of active voters; they will be treated exactly the same as active voters when they request an absentee ballot or go to vote at the polls.
Registered voters made inactive through the list maintenance process can return themselves to active status by requesting an absentee ballot, voting in an election, submitting a new registration, or updating their voter registration prior to the end of the 2026 general election cycle.
Iowans who receive the mailing should check the appropriate box, sign their name, and return the postcard in the mail. Postage is pre-paid, so there’s no need to attach a stamp. If the voter no longer lives at the address, the current resident may discard the mailing.