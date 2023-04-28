Week 15 of the legislative session in the Iowa House was brief and efficient, with just two days of debate.
As the session winds down, the House has been debating the last of the policy bills and covering some issues a second or third time as some bills “bounce” back from the Senate.
Bills can bounce from one chamber to the other if an amendment is made to the bill. For instance, a bill passed by the House would move onto the Senate. If the Senate amends the bill, it would then come back to the House for concurrence, or agreement, with the amendment or insistence on no change. If the chamber concurs with the amendment, the bill is then sent to the governor. If the chamber insists on no change, then the bill bounces back to the other chamber.
Between work on those policy bills, House and Senate leadership have been working on finalizing an overall budget number. Once that number is determined, the budget subcommittee chairs in each chamber will work with their counterparts to finalize the line item numbers for each budget area. Budget subcommittees will consider their budget bills, followed by consideration of the Appropriations Committee and then finally consideration by the full House or Senate.
We have been hearing that those negotiations might be coming along, and adjournment “sine die” might happen within the next couple of weeks. The final day of the session was scheduled to be April 28; however, each of the past few years, the legislative session lasted well into May.
Here is a brief overview of some of the bills we passed out of the Iowa House:
HF 718 — passed 94-1 — is the Iowa House’s property tax reform proposal. This bill reduces the $5.40 property tax levy for public schools by $1.00/$1000 value. The state will take over the $204 million in property tax savings through the Taxpayer Relief Fund. HF 718 caps annual property tax increases per parcel to 3% (residential/agricultural) and 8% (commercial/industrial). It also requires increased notice to taxpayers and moves all elections for bonding to the general election date.
SF 318 — passed 62-33 — is a bill I managed on the House floor. The bill creates the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Act and establishes the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship within the Department of Workforce Development. The office is established to serve as the state registration agency and establish rules regarding program registration, establish labor standards for apprenticeships and resolve disputes between particles to an apprenticeship agreement.
By creating the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship, the process should be streamlined and more responsive to apprenticeship sponsors. Iowa apprenticeship programs would still have to conform to the US Department of Labor apprenticeship standards.
SF 278 — passed 55-41 — clarifies and defines personal information protected from audits when deemed unnecessary to the audit or examination. SF 278 would prevent an auditor from doing exploratory searches for information outside the scope of the audit, or in other words, trying to dig into someone’s personal information when there is no particular reason to do so.