Week 16 of the 2023 legislative session was a quiet one at the Capitol for most state representatives as the House had the week off, waiting for Senate action on policy and budget bills.
Friday, April 28, marked the last day legislators receive per diem expenses, or expenses paid to help cover lodging, meals, and incidentals incurred during the session. The state legislature could not adjourn until we passed a balanced budget.
Budget Process in Iowa
The state of Iowa operates on a fiscal year cycle; this is the 12-month financial period used for recordkeeping, budgeting, appropriation, and revenue collecting.
Iowa’s fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year. It is up to the Governor to propose the use of state resources for a fiscal year, and it is the State Legislature’s responsibility to appropriate or authorize those funds for use by state departments.
The Governor reviews the budget requests by state agencies, conducts public hearings, and submits recommendations to the Legislature in January. By statute, the Governor’s budget must be balanced and meet expenditure limitations.
The Legislature then conducts budget hearings during January and February.
Recommendations from the seven legislative joint budget subcommittees (Appropriations Subcommittees) are passed on to the full Appropriations Committees and to the floor for debate in each chamber. Half of the budget bills begin in the Senate and half begin in the House. Once each budget bill is approved in the same form by both chambers, the bill is sent to the Governor.
The Iowa Constitution grants the Governor line-item veto authority of appropriations bills. If the Governor chooses to exercise this power, the General Assembly may override the item veto before adjournment or during a special session. Unless otherwise specified, the budget is then in effect beginning July 1 following the Legislative Session.
FY24 Budget Negotiations
With no floor action in the Iowa House during week 16, the chamber was quiet, with only a few House members present to discuss the details of the state budget with counterparts in the Senate.
Once finalized, budget bills come to the House floor for debate. The following are the budget numbers that the seven main budgets are based on. From here, it will be determined how each dollar is allocated. Each budget bill will have line items that total the number below for each budget area:
Administration & Regulation: $70,538,208
Agriculture & Natural Resources: $43,544,227
Economic Development: $41,799,448
Education: $982.908,928
Health & Human Services: $2,123,773,594
Justice Systems: $881,712,725
Standings: $4,372,330,778
TOTAL: $8,516,607,908