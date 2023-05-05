With the limited calendar in the legislature requiring only Appropriations committee members to come in last week, I began planting and finished up pre-plant fertilizer applications during the week in Fayette County. My shirt is meant to be a fun take on cover crops. “Don’t Farm Naked” refers to the use of cover crops in fields to reduce erosion and nutrient loss and build organic matter in the soil. Wishing all farmers a safe spring out in the fields.