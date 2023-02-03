Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.

The 2023 legislative session is in full gear now as we wrapped up week 3 with floor debate on a couple of bills on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. Of course, the focus of our attention was fully on the education savings account (ESA) bill, HF 68, that passed on Monday. The buzz continued at the Capitol on Tuesday as Governor Reynolds signed the legislation.

