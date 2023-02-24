Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.
Week 6 at the Iowa Legislature was abbreviated due to the snowstorm that affected southern and eastern Iowa.
With floor debate completed on Wednesday, and few House committees scheduled for Thursday, most representatives, including myself, headed home Wednesday evening to beat the snow. The week was still a busy one as we are quickly approaching the first funnel at the end of week 8 (March 3). By that time, House bills must be passed out of House committees and likewise in the Senate.
Floor Votes
The House continues to work through bills that have already passed through committee with votes of the whole chamber. This week another 14 bills and resolutions were passed, all with bipartisan support.
SF 181 clarifies three components of the Iowa property and income tax code.
First, it provides that property formerly classified as multi-residential will not be used in the calculation of the assessment limitation or rollback for residential property. This fix was needed due to an error in assessment calculations that would have resulted in higher property taxes than intended by legislation passed in 2021. The bill extends the timeline for local governments to certify their budgets.
The bill also makes it clear the amount of qualified employer expenditures related to child care that may be used in calculating the Employer Child Care tax credit is limited to include only qualified expenditures made in Iowa. Finally, the bill clarifies that there should be no withholding on retirement income that is now exempt from Iowa income tax.
The bill now goes to the governor.
HF 206 simply provides that aboveground storage tanks are not real property and therefore shall not be assessed and taxed. This would include storage tanks of any size that could be moved to another location.
HF 203 would change Iowa law to allow the final driving test of a driver’s education course to be administered by a qualified driver’s ed classroom instructor or those qualified to provide driving instruction.
HF 204 sets up a new penalty for illegally crossing specific railroad crossings when the crossing gates are down. Under the bill, the penalty for violating this in a quiet zone (where train horns are not sounded) is double the normal amount of the fine. The new fine will be $520. The bill provides drivers the ability to complete a driver improvement course instead of paying the fine.
HF 257 expands the list of third-party CDL testing options by giving the Department of Transportation the ability to authorize organizations like school districts, local governments, private trucking schools and other qualified entities to offer testing services to commercial driver’s license applicants.
HF 259 modernizes the veteran code by updating the definition of a veteran to meet current federal law, adding requirements for the Iowa Department of Veteran Affairs and county veteran service officers to ensure VSOs are trained and have access to the information needed to complete their job, and changing who pays for the funeral expenses of a deceased veteran from the county where the veteran died to the county of residence of the veteran.
In addition to the legislation passed this week, the House also adopted HR 7, the House Code of Ethics, and SCR3, the Joint Rules Governing Lobbyists
Education Committee
The House Education committee continues to be active and in the headlines this session. The committee met twice this week to consider eight bills. The most high-profile bill was HF 8, which prohibits districts from teaching gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through 6th grade.
I surprised some on the committee by voting yes on this bill, given some of my recent no votes on education-related legislation. Opponents of the bill argued that kids need to learn to accept others despite their differences. I agree with that sentiment 100%. However, I don’t believe the majority of my constituents think we need to inject these specific topics into character education programs or any other part of the curriculum in elementary school.
The committee also passed HSB 118 and HSB 119 this week. These are larger, multi-division bills that make some needed updates for PK-12 public schools. HSB 118 updates some school board responsibilities. The changes in this bill help schools streamline some administrative hurdles, especially given advances in how business can be done with 21st-century technology.
HSB 119 makes changes to some reporting requirements and allows schools to reduce some curriculum requirements.
Reducing the reporting requirements, specifically around school improvement plans, seems like a good thing to me, however, other components of the bill that focused on reducing educational standards have me concerned.
I voted no on the bill in committee and would like to see improvements in the bill to make sure students are being offered classes and other opportunities that help them meet college entrance requirements even if they go to a small rural school.
The Education committee also passed HF 224 which grants a permanent teaching license for teachers who have been employed at least 10 years and who possess at least a master’s degree. Currently, all teachers must renew their license every five years.
Finally, HF 123, which allows the position of information technology specialist to be a shared operational function at a weighting of five pupils, was also moved out of committee.
How many steps are in the Capitol?
Everything at the Capitol isn’t always serious business.
This year, I have started a fun side project to figure out how many steps are in the Capitol. I got started this week by counting all the steps that lead into the Capitol. If you’re interested in following along and finding out the answer, I will be posting a weekly video on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChadIngelsIA.
It would be great to hear your guesses of how many steps I will be counting.