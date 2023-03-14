Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.
There was a flurry of subcommittee and committee activity as the first funnel week wrapped up.
For policy bills to stay alive, they have to pass out of either a House or Senate committee by the end week 8. Next week the House will probably have multiple days of debate as we work through a long list of bills that are eligible for floor debate. Some of the bills on that list include potential legislation passed out of the Agriculture and Education committees this week.
Education
HSB 206 defines different areas of teacher empowerment and would instruct the state ombudsman to investigate complaints received by teachers related to violence in the classroom. The bill also lays out a three strike system for student discipline. This bill was written after hearing from teachers that they don’t always feel like there is support from administrators to get problem students out of the classroom. It would hopefully provide backup for administrators to make tough decisions.
Two bills that I voted NO on also passed out of committee.
The first was HF 367 which would prohibit schools from taking disciplinary actions against employees or students for using the legal name of an employee or student rather than the name they prefer to be called. I don’t believe this bill is necessary, and at its worst could protect a school employee or student in a bullying situation when an employee, student or student’s parents have explicitly requested to be called by a different name.
I also voted against HSB 218, which defines Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), DEI office and DEI officer, and prohibits DEI offices at the Regents universities and any DEI programming. While I believe DEI programming can and does seem over-the-top sometimes, I also believe that college is a place where young people of many different backgrounds and experiences come together to learn, not just about academics but how to live independently. Having facilitated conversations and programs on a wide variety of topics helps students learn more about others and ultimately helps them to be better citizens and community members.
After the vote, I visited with my clerk, Julia, who served a year-long term as the student body president at Iowa State University, about her thoughts on the bill.
Given her previous experience in this area, I asked if she would share some of her thoughts surrounding this topic.
“I believe wholeheartedly that knowledge is power,” Julia began. “College is a place we go to be exposed to new information; not all of which we may agree with or even like. That sense of discomfort isn’t necessarily bad. The more we learn and understand about the world around us, the better equipped we are to make well-informed decisions.
“I see the offices at our Regent Institutions that work in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion as bodies that seek to inform students of others’ true, lived experiences and help the community make sense of ‘significant events, issues, and observances happening locally and globally,’ as is stated on ISU’s website.
“In my experience, the press releases and materials put out by Iowa State’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are straight-forward, non-biased resources that aim to provide the facts of a situation and let others formulate their own opinions around the topic. Their work includes coverage on veterans, women, people with disabilities, different cultures, and more. As a firm believer that our communities function best when we don’t put each other in boxes and focus on our similarities more than our differences, I still recognize the value that comes from being aware of our individual uniqueness and striving to support each other through empathy and understanding.”
Agriculture
HF 157 proposes to allow a gathering line system for biogas transport from on-farm anaerobic digesters to a centralized processing facility for the production of renewable natural gas. There is currently a proposed project to connect 24 Iowa livestock farms through a gathering line to produce renewable energy from biogas created from manure digesters.
HSB 155 would create a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation Grant program to be administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture. This is legislation that I worked on last year and would be similar to the Butchery Innovation Fund that was passed in 2021. There currently isn’t an appropriation, but I will be advocating for funding the program.
HSB 139 updates the state Veterinary Practice Code for the first time in over 25 years. New language will expand the scope of services that may be performed by veterinary technicians in relation to supervisory veterinarians. This is especially good for rural Iowa as farmers rely heavily on veterinarians and their veterinary technicians.
HF 389 proposes to create an Agricultural Education Grant program within the Department of Education to support 12-month contracts for Ag Education teachers.
Current Iowa law states that the Legislature intends for agriculture education programs to be developed on a 12-month basis. Ag Education teachers typically support their student learning in the summer, but usually do not get compensated for their time. This grant program would help to support those activities in partnership with schools.
Youth Employment
I have heard from several people concerned about HSB 134, which makes reasonable updates to Iowa’s youth employment laws.
This bill does not change the number of hours a student is allowed to work, but it does allow students to work until 9 p.m. during the school year. Sixteen-and seventeen-year-old students are not allowed to bartend under this bill. The only change is that they can deliver alcohol to a table and cash out a customer who has alcohol on their bill, under supervision, with parental approval. The bill passed out of the Commerce Committee and is now eligible for debate.