Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.
The week after the first funnel is always filled with floor debate in the Iowa House, and week 9 of the 2023 legislative session was no exception.
Each day included debate on a very wide range of topics.
Many bills, like HF 433, which defined “sealed containers” in regard to to-go cocktails, were debated quickly and passed unanimously. Other bills, like SF 538, which prohibits any gender-affirming care for minors, were debated over several hours and were opposed by members of both parties.
I am one of the members of the majority party that voted against some of these bills, including SF 538, debated on Wednesday afternoon.
I am the first to admit that I can’t really comprehend feeling like I should be the other gender, or knowing how it is being the parent of an individual that feels that way. I can, however, empathize with those parents because I have children that others see as distinctly different and sometimes treat them differently.
I spoke against the bill during debate because of my personal experiences and evolution in thinking as a parent. My experiences have proven to me that, until you go through an extra difficult situation with your children as a parent, you can’t understand being in that situation. The process of transitioning to the other gender is long and methodical. Parents are closely involved with medical professionals. I think this bill strips away freedoms from families to do what they believe is best.
Education bills
Four education-related bills were also debated on Wednesday.
HF 348 restricts school districts from teaching gender identity and sexual orientation through sixth grade. HF 255 provides two alternative pathways to teacher licensure for potential teachers that are generally older and changing careers.
I voted against HF 255 because the second pathway involves primarily an online program without a student teaching component.
HF 430 makes changes to the Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE), increases requirements for mandatory reporters of child abuse, and requires the BOEE to track all complaints including those that are dismissed.
Finally, HF 597 updates educational standards to require an age-appropriate approach and that library materials must be age-appropriate.
Two additional education bills were passed on Thursday. SF 391 makes a number of changes to school requirements and reporting. With passage, schools would no longer be required to submit a Comprehensive Improvement Plan to the state, could offer sequential courses in the same classroom taught by the same teacher and employ an individual as a librarian who previously worked as a librarian in a public library.
I had concerns with the bill because it reduces world language and fine arts requirements. HF 614 allows a student who has completed a practitioner prep program in another state to apply for and receive licensure in Iowa.
Bills, Bills, and More Bills
At the beginning of the week, there were about 200 bills eligible for debate in the House. During the week, we worked through 55 bills from that list. Here’s a brief summary of a few of those pieces of legislation that move on to the Senate:
HF 318 extends the deadline period to file property tax credit for the elderly, disabled and low-income property tax credit to March 31 of the fiscal year the property taxes are due in cases of sickness, absence, or other disability.
HF 424 repeals requirements that physician assistants practice under the supervision of a physician, and instead requires collaboration. The bill also defines what that collaboration should include.
HF 472 protects veterinarians, who in good faith, report abuse of a companion animal, by granting them immunity from administrative, civil or criminal liability. This bill has passed the House in past years, but has failed to move through the Senate.
HF 584 codifies many requirements of DHHS in communicating with foster parents, including visitation, case permanency plans, IEPs, medical appointments, legal history, removal of a child, investigations and making complaints.
HF 425 allows for a child to be relinquished under the Newborn Safe Haven law through a newborn safety device located at a 24-hour staffed hospital, fire station or emergency provider. The device is a padded, climate-controlled receptacle with a motion sensor, and a dual alarm system that provides a call to 911 after being opened.
HF 398 allows the public defender to serve as guardian ad litem for a child in adoption proceedings where the child was part of a child in need of assistance, family in need of assistance, delinquency or termination of parental rights proceedings.
HF 630 increases penalties for people convicted of human trafficking and removes the option for deferred judgments and suspended sentences for these crimes.
Iowa High School Voter Registration Day
Iowa High School Voter Registration Day is coming up on Wednesday, March 22! I am joining Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging every high school to participate.
Joining the festivities takes only a few voter registration forms and students prepared with their driver’s license, non-operator ID, or last four digits of their social security number. For more information on how to register to vote in Iowa or update your voter registration visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov/RegistertoVote.
Schools’ participation on the 22nd can help them qualify for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award before the deadline of March 31. Schools who register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote will receive a trophy, and those who achieve at least 50% will receive statewide recognition. For more information visit sos.iowa.gov/CarrieChapmanCattAward.