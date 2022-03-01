Iowa’s child care centers, schools and colleges would not be allowed to require the COVID-19 vaccine under a bill passed Monday by the Iowa House.
House File 2298 would prohibit Iowa schools from requiring COVID-19 immunization for virtual or in-person enrollment. The bill applies to licensed child care centers, K-12 schools, public colleges, community colleges and accredited private colleges.
The restriction would last until 2029.
Only one Democrat spoke in opposition to the bill, although all Democrats present voted against it.
“I thought we want to stay out of private business,” said Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Cerro Gordo. “This bill tells private day cares, private K-12s, private colleges what they can do, what they can’t do.”
The bill passed by a vote of 57-36, making it eligible for Senate consideration. One Republican, Rep. Brian Lohse of Bondurant, joined Democrats in opposition to the legislation.