The Iowa House last Wednesday passed a bill that would negate the state’s collection of more than $130 million in residential property taxes which would have resulted from an error related to a tax law put in place two years ago.
That mistake consists of what might be called an unintended consequence of a 2021 law identifying that mobile home parks, along with apartment buildings and nursing homes, would be taxed as residential property rather than commercial property beginning in fall 2023. If uncorrected, the issue would have led to the collection of millions of extra residential property tax funds, which, as such, would have been included in the state money granted to city and county governments and other entities.
As a result of the oversight, local governments and institutions around the state were given erroneously high budgeting targets when they began their fiscal planning for the upcoming year.
With its passage, the bill now heads to Governor Reynolds, while, if signed and enacted, localities will face difficult decisions, given the need to trim their budgets to meet the revised, lower figures.
Opponents of the proposal point to the strain it will place on county and city officials, most of whom are already in the advanced stages of their budgeting process. With few options of where to cut, meanwhile, many also fear that it will be essential services that see the biggest reduction in support.
“When you look at the cities budgeting for about 50% for public safety, that’s probably where most of the cuts are going to come from,” Representative John Forbes, a Democrat from Urbandale said, Radio Iowa reported. “In my city alone, we’re looking at close to a million dollar budget cut.”
As part of the bill, local leaders are given until April 30 to finalize their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The April 30 date represents an extension of 30 days, as, previously, budgets needed to be completed by the end of March.
Many Republicans, including Wilton’s Bobby Kaufmann, believe the extra month should provide ample time for the state’s cities and counties to make the necessary budgetary adjustments based on the new, lower figures.
“There will not be one dime cut from public safety due to this piece of legislation and if someone does choose to do that, that’s a local decision, that’s a poor decision and it’s one that I don’t think is actually going to happen,” Kaufmann explained, according to the Radio Iowa report.