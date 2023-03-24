By an overwhelming 73-20 margin, lawmakers in the Iowa House have voted to support legislation that would greatly limit the ability of carbon dioxide pipeline companies to utilize eminent domain to complete their projects in the state.
According to the bill, known as House File 565, pipeline companies would need to acquire voluntary easements for at least 90% of the land along their intended route before being granted the legal right to utilize eminent domain to capture the remainder. If enacted, the proposal would also allow Iowa farmers to seek future compensation should crop yields suffer in areas near a carbon pipeline.
Among the most ardent supporters of the bill was Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison, who has opposed the pipeline projects based both on the importance of protecting the rights of landowners as well as on the premise that the use of eminent domain for such efforts is incorrect.
“I believe it’s incredible mental gymnastics to conclude that these pipelines are for public use,” Holt said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “Yes, these pipelines are important for ethanol and for agriculture in Iowa, but that does not qualify them as ‘public use’ akin to power lines, propane gas or highways.”
In the aftermath of the bill’s House passage, advocates of the ethanol industry were quick to reiterate their stance that allowing CO2 pipelines in Iowa is vital to the state’s economic future, while also noting that the legislation appears to target only carbon capture pipelines.
“We are disappointed that the Iowa House singled out CCS (carbon capture sequestration) projects with what in reality is an effective ban,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw in a press release. “If this is about property rights, why doesn’t the legislation impact all projects? If this is about safety, why doesn’t the bill apply to pipelines that carry explosive or flammable substances? Singling out CCS is a mistake for Iowa’s future.”
According to a recent study, without ready access to carbon capture sequestration, the state of Iowa “could see 75 percent of its ethanol production migrate to states that facilitate sequestration. Losing nearly 3.5 billion gallons of Iowa ethanol production would reduce the local corn grind by over one billion bushels,” which would, by extension, “reduce the profitability of corn production in Iowa by an average of 85 percent, resulting in over $1 billion of lost income for Iowa corn farmers,” according to the IRFA press release.
“IRFA will continue to fight for a fair and equitable path forward for CCS technology in the Iowa Senate,” continued Shaw. “IRFA members are largely Iowa farmers and landowners. They understand the emotions at play in this type of debate. It is important to remember that a super majority of landowners actually impacted by the CCS projects have already signed voluntary easements.”
On the same day, Summit Carbon Solutions, one of the three companies who have proposed building CO2 pipelines through Iowa, reported that it had already garnered voluntary easements for 70% of its proposed route through northern and western Iowa.
The controversial bill now moves to the Iowa Senate, where its future is uncertain, as, in passing its bill, the House removed additional restrictions on pipelines that a majority in the Senate had previously favored, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
If Iowa’s Upper Chamber does provide its consent, the legislation’s status once on the desk of Governor Reynolds, moreover, remains a mystery to many, including lawmakers.
“I do not agree that we know what the governor is going to do in this situation,” Holt said, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “I’ve heard a lot of people suggest … that they know that. I don’t think they do. I don’t think any of us have a crystal ball.”
During last year’s reelection campaign, Reynolds, who has repeatedly expressed her understanding of how important the ethanol industry is to the state’s farmers, indicated her support of the existing law governing the use of eminent domain, which empowers the Iowa Utilities Board to decide if landowners would be forced to allow pipelines to pass through their property.
“There’s a process in place and I would support the laws that are on the books,” Reynolds explained, according to a second Iowa Capital Dispatch report.