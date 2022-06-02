ELKADER — Clayton County Conservation will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The collection day is being held at the Osborne Nature Center and will be conducted by appointments.
Any Clayton County resident wishing to dispose of hazardous waste must call 1-877-982-4288 to set up an appointment. When calling for an appointment, CCC staff will determine if you are eligible to use the services, if the materials you plan to bring are acceptable, and then staff can get an idea of the quantities for staffing and equipment reasons. This is a free program offered by a grant through the Winneshiek County Solid Waste Agency.
Clayton County Recycling will have a dumpster available for appliances to be recycled for any Clayton County resident. Appointments are required to judge the amount of dumpster space needed. Call 563-245-1516 to schedule a drop-off time. Persons must be able to unload items into the dumpster so bring help. This is a free program offered by Clayton County Recycling, Inc.
Thede’s Computer Repair and Recycling will also be on site at Osborne on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Thede’s accepts a number of electronic items for recycling, but no TVs are allowed. Please call 563-245-1516 to schedule a drop-off time and to confirm the items are recyclable. Large loads may be delivered directly to Thede’s in Manchester year-round, any day, any time. Call 563-822-1143 to reach Thede’s for more information.
The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point or five miles south of Elkader. Call 563-245-1516 for more information or visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.