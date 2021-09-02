FAYETTE — Fayette County residents may dispose of hazardous household liquids free of charge from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Fayette County Transfer Station.
Accepted liquids include: gasoline and diesel additives, waxes and polishes, solvents, paints (no latex house paint) lacquers and thinners, caustic household cleaners, spot and stain removers and pesticides. No fluorescent tubes, bulbs or batteries.
For more information, contact the Fayette County Transfer Station at 563-425-3037. The station is located at 10275 Kornhill Road, Fayette.