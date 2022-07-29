Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The city’s Housing Committee was formed two years ago as the outcome of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program after unfit and dilapidated structures that used to provide housing were torn down. While the NSP was a much needed program to help clean up neighborhood blight, in its wake, the housing shortage in Oelwein continues to be an issue.

The Oelwein Housing Committee has looked at various revitalization projects to create new and affordable housing including the Homes for Iowa project. Participating in this project in 2019, the city purchased a home that was constructed by inmates in the Iowa prison system and moved onto a new basement built on one of the city’s lots where an old house had been razed.

