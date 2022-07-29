The city’s Housing Committee was formed two years ago as the outcome of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program after unfit and dilapidated structures that used to provide housing were torn down. While the NSP was a much needed program to help clean up neighborhood blight, in its wake, the housing shortage in Oelwein continues to be an issue.
The Oelwein Housing Committee has looked at various revitalization projects to create new and affordable housing including the Homes for Iowa project. Participating in this project in 2019, the city purchased a home that was constructed by inmates in the Iowa prison system and moved onto a new basement built on one of the city’s lots where an old house had been razed.
The City Council had approved the project with the idea that if the first home proved to be a successful endeavor, a second home would be ordered. However, the house sat on the market for a long time with no potential buyers. The Housing Committee suggested the city put finishes to the house to make it more appealing to prospects. In addition to initial costs, the city fed more dollars into the project and eventually sold the house in 2021 but did not break even.
The Council concluded, upon recommendation from City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, that there would not be a second home ordered.
The Housing Committee went back to the “drawing board” to look at other ways to bring in affordable single- and multiple-family housing to the community. Part of the problem the city is facing is several of the now vacant properties are 50-foot lots, which were popular in the early days of Oelwein for building homes of necessity. Now that the city has established zoning, setback and property line rules, a 50-foot lot is hardly large enough to accommodate a new house. In some cases, the city has been able to sell the smaller lots to an adjoining property owner for a nominal fee to expand the owner’s homestead.
At a recent Housing Committee meeting on July 18, to which the public was invited, committee chair Lynda Payne led a discussion on different home designs that would fit on a 50-foot lot. The group gave a consensus that if the city participated in housing projects, the homes must have garages. Payne talked about homes that are 1,000 sq. feet and built on slabs. These homes, likely two-bedrooms in size, would be suitable for single persons, retired couples, or parent(s) and a child. Payne had previously noted that not all people looking for housing are large families.
Committee member Warren Fisk asked how the smaller homes would be assessed. Mulfinger suggested inviting the county assessor for a meet to talk about assessments and house values. He will contact the assessor to see about availability for the August committee meeting.
During the meeting, Mulfinger gave two examples of multi-family dwellings that could be built now on existing lots in town. In discussing design concepts, Fisk said the new homes should have a zero-entry concept and at least a one-stall garage.
Mulfinger encouraged the committee to offer direction by designing homes with specifications they want in them, so the next step can be to go to builders and figure out a funding plan. The committee also concluded that new rental properties would help just as much with the housing problem as owner-occupied dwellings. Mulfinger said he would have a new floor plan ready for the next meeting.
The committee set aggressive, proactive goals for the city, including
Enforce current ordinances or get rid of them
Look into tiny homes on 50-foot lots
Initiate a tax abatement program for buyers
Seek local investors for rentals
While no timeline for these goals was given, the committee is serious in meeting the housing needs of the community and with the construction costs still rising, their consensus is the sooner, the better.
The Housing Committee’s next meeting will be 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at City Hall. Public input is encouraged to help guide the committee, Payne said. Persons with suggestions or ideas are welcome to attend.