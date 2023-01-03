Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Barbara Walters might never have become a powerful force in broadcast journalism had she lacked the chutzpah to extract a promise from her bosses at NBC News in 1973.

As she explained it to me, she had already worked at the “Today” show for a dozen years, serving first as a writer and then as the “Today girl” on set — a bubbly balance to the program’s male host, the journalist Frank McGee. If McGee were ever to leave, NBC pledged, she would be named co-host, an unprecedented role for a woman.

