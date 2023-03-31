Please keep printing Rep. Jennifer Konfrst’s legislative column and Steve Corbin’s editorials.
Corbin’s recent article tells of how Trump and too many Republican lawmakers and news people are supportive of Russia’s Putin and the hell he’s bringing down on Ukraine.
It means America is in worse shape than I thought.
In Feb. 2022, when Putin’s army first went into Ukraine, T.V. news showed the mass destruction. Trump’s voice was in it saying “Putin sure is a smart man.”
If Trump was president now, do you think he’d be sending aid and weapons to Ukraine, or to Putin?
Most or all, Republican lawmakers are too cowardly to oppose him.
I don’t know how anyone with any Godly or Christian conscience can support Trump or Putin.
Herman Lenz
Sumner