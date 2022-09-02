Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MercyOne logo

Heart disease is the leading killer in the US, causing 1-in-4 deaths. As you age, the risk of developing this condition rises.

“There are many factors that play into your heart health,” said Dr. Victor Abrich, a cardiologist at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. “Understanding your risk factor is an important first step in maintaining good health practices to prevent heart disease.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos