Heart disease is the leading killer in the US, causing 1-in-4 deaths. As you age, the risk of developing this condition rises.
“There are many factors that play into your heart health,” said Dr. Victor Abrich, a cardiologist at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. “Understanding your risk factor is an important first step in maintaining good health practices to prevent heart disease.”
To simplify learning how to care for your body’s most vital organ, MercyOne has launched a new heart health risk assessment that can give you an idea about your risk for developing heart disease. It takes less than five minutes.
MercyOne’s heart health assessment will give you insight to the health of your heart and the likelihood of developing heart disease in the future based on your current status. The assessment is not meant to replace a visit to your health care provider but can offer you guidance about how to start your heart care journey.
“When it comes to the most important muscle in your body, MercyOne is committed to providing compassionate, life-saving care when you need it,” said Hijinio Carreon, DO, MercyOne chief medical executive. The MercyOne system provides more cardiac procedures than any other health system in Iowa, Carreon notes, offering treatment and health promotion toward “living your best life.”
After taking the quiz on MercyOne.org and determining your risk, your primary care provider can create a personalized care plan that keeps your heart health on track so you can keep doing the things you love to do.
If you do not have a primary care provider, MercyOne has an online tool to find the expert right for you at MercyOne.org/ProviderMatch.