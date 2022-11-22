Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This week, people from all walks of life – from the many different faiths, races, and ethnicities who inhabit this wonderful place we call America – will gather together and give thanks, grateful for the blessings they’ve received over the last twelve months.

In previous years, they might have given thanks for health, for family, for children, for grandchildren, for employment, and for that special hope or dream that was unexpectedly realized. This year, in 2022, they’ll no doubt also be giving thanks the turkey dinner with all the trimmings they’re about to enjoy didn’t break the bank.

