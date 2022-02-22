What: Most area lawmakers voted for HF 2416, which requires an Iowa student’s sex at birth be used to determine whether they participate in boys or girls sports. The vote was 55-39.
Voting yes: Chad Ingels, of Randalia (R-District 64); Sandy Salmon, of Janesville (R-District 63); Lee Hein, of Monticello (R-District 96); and Anne Osmundson, of Volga (R-District 56).
Voting no: Michael Bergan, of Dorchester (R-District 55)
LOCAL LAWMAKER COMMENTS
“We had some significant discussions here at the Capitol regarding the bill, and heard from constituents on both sides,” said Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia. “After the taking input, I felt that the majority of constituents wanted to protect girls sports competitions. It’s not something that I wish we had to vote on, but the boys and girls athletic associations were looking for guidance on the subject.”
Ingels said he doesn’t know of any local situations regarding transgender athletes.
