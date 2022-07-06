Are you familiar with one or more of the Fayette County Fair 4-H and FFA contest topics and interested in learning more about them?
These topics include livestock, dogs and pets, along with static exhibit topics like photography and baking, among others.
Members of the public can sign up to judge a specific contest. Normally contest judges are secured by October or later, and trainings begin in the winter months, said Michele Kelly, Fayette County youth coordinator for Iowa State Extension.
Winter trainings for this fair were about 60-90 minutes in length and held by Zoom. Judges look for the training in their chosen subject matter. During the fair, judges can expect a five to six-hour commitment and in Fayette County have a one-day commitment.
“Once trained, as a county fair judge the person will add their name to the judges database letting all (ISU) Extension offices know they are available and in what areas,” Kelly said.
If interested in becoming a county fair judge with Iowa 4-H, reach out to Michele letting her know, and she will connect you with the correct individual and in the right direction.
“I am encouraging the state 4-H to hold a livestock judges training,” Michele Kelly told the Daily Register. “The more interest in northeast Iowa, the better chances for me to get it brought this direction, instead of having to travel to Ames.”
For more information about judging or to indicate interest, contact Michele by phone, 563-425-3331, or email kellymd@iastate.edu.