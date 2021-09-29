Although the Community Kitchen Cupboard is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Friday in the lower level of First Baptist Church, across from the post office, clients will need a referral.
Agencies in Oelwein are authorized to give these referrals, and Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. is the biggest source of referral for the Cupboard, according to Carol Hamilton, who serves its board, the Oelwein Area Council of Churches.
“Probably 95% or more of our referrals come out of Community Action because they see the people in most need because of the programs they handle,” Hamilton said. “But during the pandemic, we found that number — even though it was already high — has gotten higher because of referrals. For a lot of people that need help, it’s the go-to place.”
Other referral agencies are Quality Choices Inc., Goodwill Industries, Parent Share and Support, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center and Clayton County Visiting Nurses Association, which handles the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.
“We feel if what we can do for them isn’t enough and they need to go somewhere else too, that’s OK because I don’t think anybody can give them everything they need, all we can do is help the best we can,” Hamilton said. “We don’t share any info back and forth so if people are really in need, they have a lot of avenues to travel to get stuff, and that’s OK.”
Some pantries may offer perishables from a refrigerator.
“We’re one of the few food pantries I know of that (offer a) perishable voucher,” Hamilton said. “If they want more healthy options, there’s tons of them on that voucher.” She listed milk, eggs, bread, fresh fruit, vegetables and meats.
“Say you give them a box of mac and cheese, but if they don’t give them a milk and margarine, that’s not really a meal,” Hamilton said.
She credited local businesses whose policies allow them to donate perishables which spurred the Cupboard or its Council to purchase a refrigerator.
“Fareway will sometimes give leftover fresh items. We bought a refrigerator to accommodate so we could take those items. Before we had just two freezers,” Hamilton said. “They’re generally in and out the same day, the refrigerated items, we make sure of that.”
She said Fareway Grocery may bring in yogurts, cheeses and salads, and Casey’s General Store may bring in items they’re no longer carrying.
“The businesses and community members of Oelwein are very generous to the Cupboard and that’s very much appreciated. We couldn’t survive without being where we’re at,” she said.
They also take an inventory of client needs.
“As clients, we have a form we fill out for them of what their choices are,” Hamilton said alluding to “extra items.” “We don’t run them in the building yet because of COVID.”
“We feel very strongly — if you package a box and have six cans of green beans and they hate green beans, you haven’t given them much,” Hamilton said. “It also helps us to know what things people like based on what they’re taking.
That process has led to some stock changes during the pandemic.
“Cleared some of our stock. Replaced it with things we know they’d rather have at this time,” she said.
The Cupboard can be reached during business hours (above) at 319-283-3595, because there is no voicemail. The Cupboard is in the lower level of First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E., Oelwein.