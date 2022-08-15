Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fossils photo from ISU Extension.jpg

Fossils embedded in limestone.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Hunt for gems and fossils at the Fayette County-based Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) Rockin’ Rocks and Fossils event starting mid-morning Saturday, Aug. 27 at Gouldsburg County Park north of Hawkeye.

Kids and adults of all ages are welcomed at the free event; children must be accompanied by parents or adult mentors during the event.

