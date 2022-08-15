Hunt for gems and fossils at the Fayette County-based Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) Rockin’ Rocks and Fossils event starting mid-morning Saturday, Aug. 27 at Gouldsburg County Park north of Hawkeye.
Kids and adults of all ages are welcomed at the free event; children must be accompanied by parents or adult mentors during the event.
The group will explore along the banks of the river from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a light lunch will be provided. If it’s warm enough and the water is not running too high, participants will wade in to search for treasures and pan for gold.
Advance registration for this free public event is requested, but not required. If bringing a large group, contact Kata McCarville, 563-542-3590 or mccarvillek@uiu.edu, to help plan for enough food.
If you have your own rocks and fossils you would like to know more about, you can bring them. Bruce Fink and Kata McCarville will help identify your finds.
Gouldsburg County Park is located at 18649 Sunset Road, Hawkeye, 3 miles north of the intersection of US Hwy. 18 (230th Street) and County Road W14 (Rose Road).
The park contains abundant boulders, stones, and gravel, including agates and even a little bit of gold, that were brought from the north by glaciers and glacial meltwaters. There are fossils present in the much older underlying limestone and shale layers.
When preparing, shoes that can get wet and old clothes that can get dirty would be best. Dress in layers and be prepared for a range in weather conditions. Consider bringing a hat, work gloves, sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellant, drinking water, a lawn chair and any other items you may need to be comfortable in the outdoors.
TAKO is dedicated to providing immersive outdoor experiences including unstructured play, activities and education to people of all ages. TAKO (Take A Kid Outdoors) is a 501©3 non-profit organization founded in 2006 in Fayette County, and hosts about ten events each year. TAKO has now expanded to Johnson County. Volunteers and donations to support TAKO and its programs are always welcome.