A hunter education class will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition East and Youth Center site, located at 23689 Canoe Road in Elgin. Sign-up is due by noon Saturday, Oct. 7.
To attend this field day, persons must first complete the online coursework at https://www.hunter-ed.com/iowa. Completing that, print the field day voucher and bring it to class. Dress for the outdoors.
Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they can purchase an Iowa hunting license.
For class details, contact Nick Hatlan, nhatlan@fayettecountyconservation.org.
Hunter education introduces students to several life skills of use in a variety of outdoor recreation, such as basic survival, first aid, water safety, wildlife identification, basic wildlife management, hunting laws, firearm and archery safety, individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.