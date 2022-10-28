Hunters Breakfast will be served from 6:30-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Columbus Club, co-sponsored by T-9 Team Sporting Goods. On the menu are pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee, juice or milk. Free-will donation, recommended $10 a plate.
