Grundy Center- Oelwein had a tough task ahead of them in the first round of the North Iowa Cedar League conference tournament on Tuesday night.
The Huskies struggled to get much of any offense moving in the first set, falling behind early 5-1 and 10-2. The Cyclones scored the next five points and Oelwein was forced to call a timeout down 15-2.
After the timeout, the Huskies came out and scored three of the next five points to cut the lead to 17-5. Oelwein fell behind too much too early and dropped set one 25-14.
In set two, Oelwein was able to tie the match early at 5-5 and consistently stay within two points of the Cyclones. Denver was able to take a slim 10-9 lead but the Huskies kept it close and eventually tying the match at 15-15.
Oelwein called a timeout down 19-16, but it wasn't enough as Denver closed out set two, 25-17 and sweeping the Huskies 2-0.
In match two of the night, Oelwein faced off against Jesup. The Huskie offense came out with a different energy in their second match, leading the entire time and eventually winning set one, 25-13.
Jesup wasn't going down without a fight though in set two. Jesup was able to stay with Oelwein the entire set and eventually taking set two 25-22.
With the match moving to a decisive set three, the match was tight the entire way and went into extra points with Jesup taking the set 19-17 and winning the match 2-1.
Oelwein will now move onto the 13-15th place bracket to be played on Thursday.