Oelwein’s Ashton Seeders and Austin Espe are headed to the Class 1A Individual State Tournament set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Waterloo after success at a 1A qualifier held Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Camanche.
Huskies coach Chris DeBack also discussed the performance of both his teams. The boys upset their seed, moving up from sixth of six to place third. Only the champion team at each Class 1A qualifier advanced.
The event is part of the Iowa High School Co-ed Bowling Championships which are spread across three days and two bowling alleys in Waterloo.
The Oelwein Huskies’ Ashton Seeders placed first, downing 687 pins over three games, and Austin Espe knocked down 628 for fourth among competitors at the Camanche qualifier on Tuesday.
Seeders bowled a 221, 231 and 235 that day.
“It was the most consistent I have ever seen him bowl in competition,” DeBack said.
“I told Ashton earlier in the year that if he could catch fire and maintain it over three games he would have a shot at state. He proved me right with how he bowled on Tuesday.
“Ashton was able to hit a consistent strike line on every lane that we moved to during individuals and his continued work on spares paid dividends because he only missed a few.
“I am extremely proud of Ashton. He has worked hard all season and that hard work paid off,” DeBack explained.
For his part, Austin Espe had “an up and down three games,” per the coach, starting with a 201 in the first game, then “struggled when we moved lanes,” posting a 169. He needed a big score in the third game to have a shot.
In the final frame, DeBack figured Espe needed to strike out in order to advance.
“I believe that he thought the same thing,” DeBack said.
With his first fall of the 10th frame, Espe threw “a nice pocket shot” but left the four-pin.
“You could instantly see the devastation in his body language. He ended up sitting down at the edge of the lane and just staring out at the four-pin. I was really proud to see him pick himself up and go pick up the spare and then throw a strike with his third and final ball of the 10th frame,” DeBack said.
He finished the third game with a 258.
Espe had a 628 series, the scorekeeper told the coach.
“I was in shock,” DeBack said. “He then mentioned that fifth place was a 627, so Austin made it by 1 pin.”
The coach relayed the message to the player.
“You could see the relief instantly come back to his face,” DeBack said.
Among all 32 class 1A individual state qualifiers, Seeders was eighth. Espe was 26th.
TEAM SCORES
The Oelwein boys team improved upon its seed, starting sixth of six teams and finishing the qualifier in third place with 2,779. In Class 1A qualifiers, only the champion team in total pins at each site advanced to state.
Teams bowled 15 baker games and rotated one pair to the right every five games per the rules.
Through game five, the Huskies were in first place with a 996, “which was a season high for us,” DeBack said.
After the first rotation, they were 33 pins out of first place and in third place with a 1,931. For those five games, they bowled a 935.
“Our hot streak didn’t continue in the final five games, as we bowled an 848,” he said.
Overall, they averaged a season-high 185 pins per game during baker.
“It was definitely some of the best bowling we have done as a team this season. I was extremely proud of how the boys fought and worked together to put together a high score,” DeBack said.
Other scores were as follows: Jackson Gross scored a 182, 169, and 152 for a 503 series.
Austin Schoultz rolled a 203, 159, and 140 for a 502 total.
Tyrone Armstead bowled a 108, 130, and 181 for a 419 series.
Lucas Kalb had 89, 96, and 125 for a sum of 310.
The girls’ team competed at the state qualifier in Camanche on Monday, Feb. 13.
Amaya Espe bowled a 100, 134, and 146 for a total 380.
Kelly Donat rolled a 98, 147 and 118 for a 363 series. She joins in the sport from West Central.
Emma Schulmeister bowled a 101, 69, and 100, summing 270.
“I was very happy with the girls’ effort during the districts and all season long. The girls have maintained a positive attitude and given it their all every meet. That showed with great scores at districts,” DeBack said.
Five girls can score, but Oelwein only has three on varsity which has led to difficulty being competitive, DeBack said. Also following a baker rotation, the girls finished in sixth with a score of 1,006.
“Each girl improved throughout the season,” DeBack said. “I’m hoping that the addition of some girls next year will lead to a competitive season.”
Owing to the closure of Viper Lanes for now, the team has been traveling up to Independence for practice and for most home games.
“Morale has stayed pretty high and the team seemed to take the challenge head-on, of being a team without a home alley this season,” DeBack said.
HISTORY
Oelwein has qualified bowling teams for the state meet three times since 2010, those being in 2011 (coach Dennis Eickenberry), 2012 and 2015 (both under coach Dean Hendricks).
The last time Oelwein won a title was a team championship in 2006 with a combined score of 2995, according to a history via IHSAA. Prior to IHSAA sanctioning in 2010, high school bowling state meets were administered by the Iowa Association of Bowling Proprietors on an invitation basis. Oelwein also had state bowling team titles in 2003, 1994 and 1991.
TICKETS
The Feb. 21 tournament for 1A opens to ticket-holders at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start, at Maple Lanes Bowling Center, 2608 University Ave., in Waterloo. Ticket sales opened on Saturday, Feb. 18. Visit https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets. Questions? Contact HomeTown Ticketing at 866-488-4849, option 1.